Bobcats outslug Warhawk to avoid three game sweep

Texas State avoided a three game sweep by the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks out slugging their opponents in a 13-11 win for the Bobcats.

Texas State improves their record to 18-19 overall with a 6-9 conference record.

The Bobcats jumped out in front of the Warhawks in the first inning of play.

Left fielder Daylan Pena kicked off the slugfest with a RBI single down the right field line.

Following a sacrifice fly by first baseman Alec Patino, second baseman Chase Mora cleared the bases with a three-run RBI triple to make it 5-0.

Following Mora, catcher Ian Collier blasted a tworun homer over the wall in left field giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

The Warhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning before Mora and center fielder Kameron Weil hit a pair of RBI doubles to push the lead to 9-3.

But the Warhawks scored six unanswered runs to tie the game at 9-9 before taking the lead at 11-10 in the seventh inning.

Heading into the ninth inning, it was the Bobcats who would have the last laugh.

Pinch hitter Rashawn Galloway tied the game with a RBI single into center field.

With the bases loaded and two outs, catcher Chris Bernal connected with a two-RBI single taking back the lead for the Bobcats en route to the 13-11 win.

Texas State is back on the road against Incarnate Word before press time.

