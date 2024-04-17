Alec Patino holds down first base in the Bobcats last home game against Texas.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Bobcats outslug Warhawk to avoid three game sweep
Texas State avoided a three game sweep by the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks out slugging their opponents in a 13-11 win for the Bobcats.
Texas State improves their record to 18-19 overall with a 6-9 conference record.
The Bobcats jumped out in front of the Warhawks in the first inning of play.
Left fielder Daylan Pena kicked off the slugfest with a RBI single down the right field line.
Following a sacrifice fly by first baseman Alec Patino, second baseman Chase Mora cleared the bases with a three-run RBI triple to make it 5-0.
Following Mora, catcher Ian Collier blasted a tworun homer over the wall in left field giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
The Warhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning before Mora and center fielder Kameron Weil hit a pair of RBI doubles to push the lead to 9-3.
But the Warhawks scored six unanswered runs to tie the game at 9-9 before taking the lead at 11-10 in the seventh inning.
Heading into the ninth inning, it was the Bobcats who would have the last laugh.
Pinch hitter Rashawn Galloway tied the game with a RBI single into center field.
With the bases loaded and two outs, catcher Chris Bernal connected with a two-RBI single taking back the lead for the Bobcats en route to the 13-11 win.
Texas State is back on the road against Incarnate Word before press time.
