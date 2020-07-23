Bobcats pick up USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Texas State Volleyball’s historic 2019 squad earned another milestone on Wednesday, receiving the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.

The honor was distributed to a record-breaking 1,313 teams, including 227 from NCAA Division I schools, that maintained a year-long GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale. The Bobcats came in well above the minimum with a GPA of 3.6.

It’s the first time in program history Texas State received the laurel, bookending a strong 2019 campaign that saw the team achieve its second consecutive Sun Belt regular season and tournament title with a 24-9 overall record, including 14-2 in conference play.

The team has not released its schedule for the 2020 season, though the Sun Belt announced Thursday that Sept. 3 will be the start of fall competition.