Bobcats rally to beat Old Dominion in overtime

Texas State kept their season alive in thrilling fashion as the Bobcats defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 92-83 in overtime in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Tournament.

This marks the first time Texas State has played in consecutive overtime games and come out on top since 2015 when the Bobcats defeated both Georgia State and Little in double overtime.

The Bobcats trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before making their comeback late in the game.

Texas State made a 7-2 run to cut the Monarchs lead down to single digits before the two teams started trading baskets.

Old Dominion was unable to put away Texas State as the Bobcats tied the game with a Coleton Benson three pointer with 39 seconds left to tie the game at 74-74.

In overtime, Texas State took their first lead since early in the first half going on a 6-2 run en route to the 92-83 win.

Benson led the team in scoring with a career high 28 points, including going a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line followed by Jordan Mason and Brandon Love with 19 points and Davion Sykes with 11.

Texas State returns to play tonight against Southern Miss.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc