Bobcats ready to embark on most important second half

We have officially reached the halfway point of the season for Texas State football.

Last year the Bobcats entered the second half of the season with a 3-3 record with Texas State coming off a stunning a 36-22 win over App State.

Though Texas State had high hopes of making their first bowl game, the dream came crashing home to a new reality as the Bobcats lost their next four games to become ineligible and finish the 2022 season with a 4-8 record for the second straight season.

Needless to say, the second half of the season has not treated the Bobcats kindly in the FBS era.

Could 2023 be the difference maker?

If the first half of the season is an indicator, we might be in for a special season.

Texas State started off the season with an historic victory over the Baylor Bears, the programs first ever win over a member of a Power Five Conference.

Despite a heartbreaking loss to UTSA in front of a record-breaking crowd, Texas State responded by going on a three-game winning to give the Bobcats their best start to a year since the legendary 2005 season.

Following the loss to Louisiana, the Bobcats now enter the second half of play with a 4-2 record, the best record in the first half of the season in the FBS era and the best since 2011.

As dynamite as the season has started, Texas State might be entering the most important second half of the season since perhaps 2005, and maybe since the Jim Wacker National Championship winning teams.

The Bobcats will start the second half of the season with three straight home games against Louisiana Monroe, Troy and Georgia Southern.

Then a two-game road trip against Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State before closing out the regular season at home against South Alabama.

As historic as this season has been, we might be on to something far more important than we realize.

