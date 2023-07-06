Bobcats release 2023 schedule

Texas State announced the schedule for the 2023 season as the Bobcats look to make another run at a Sun Belt Conference Championship.

This year the Bobcats will participate in four tournaments, two of which will be hosted by Texas State. The team will start conference play in September.

Texas State kicks off the season on the road as the Bobcats will make the trip out to Knoxville, Tennessee, to play in the Tennessee Classic.

The Bobcats will play a double header on Friday, starting the season off with Marist College, before ending the day against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas State wraps up the Tennessee Classic on Saturday against UT Martin.

The first Texas Statehosted tournament will be on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 at the Texas State Invitational.

The Bobcats will take on North Texas in the first matchup before closing out against Houston.

Texas State will host their second straight tournament in the Bobcat Classic, which will see the hosts play three games.

The Bobcats will face off with former Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana before taking on California.

Texas State closes the Bobcat Classic against Abilene Christian.

The Bobcats make their final non-conference tournament of the season when Texas State makes the trip out to Lawrence, Kansas to play in the Kansas Tournament, though opponents have yet to be determined.

Texas State opens conference play at home against Louisiana Monroe before going on the road to James Madison in a rematch of the 2022 SBC Tournament Final.

The Bobcats return home against Louisiana, before going back on the road to Southern Miss.

After hosting South Alabama, Texas State will go on a two-series road swing at Arkansas State and Troy.

The final home game of the season for the Bobcats will be against Coastal Carolina.

Season tickets are now available for the 2023 season. Renewals and new season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 512-245-2272 or at txst.com/tickets. Season tickets start at $55 for all 15 home matches for Bobcat Club donors, association members and TXST faculty and staff. General Public season tickets are $65.

Single game match tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc