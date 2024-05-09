Bobcats release 2024 volleyball schedule

Texas State officially released the 2024 schedule for the upcoming fall season.

The Bobcats will play three non-conference tournaments as well as non-conference games against UTSA, Texas A&M and Hawaii. One of the more noticeable aspects of the 2024 schedule is that the Bobcats first home game will not happen until October due to a scheduling conflict with the 2024 Presidential Debate that is set to be hosted at Strahan Arena.

“Our schedule is a bit different this year with having to work around the debate,” Head Coach Sean Huiet said. “But I am really excited with how it turned out. I think we have a team that is up for the challenge of playing our entire preseason on the road, which in turn will help us later in the season. The schedule is a good mix of quality opponents that will help prepare us for our Sun Belt Conference schedule and our ultimate goal of making the NCAA tournament again. I hope Bobcat Nation is ready for us when we get to play in Strahan Arena and we can create one of the best atmospheres in the Sun Belt.”

Texas State is coming off a historic season where the Bobcats earned their first At-Large bid for the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Texas State will play their Sun Belt West Division opponents, Louisiana, Troy, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss.

Texas State will be paired against Coastal Carolina and James Madison as their cross divisional opponents.

The Bobcats will open the season with an exhibition match at home against the Lamar Cardinals

2024 Texas State

Volleyball Schedule

8/24 vs Lamar* 8/30-31 Rice Tournament 9/4 @ UTSA 9/6 @ Texas A&M 9/10 @ Hawaii 9/12-14 Hawaii Tournament 9/20-22 UTEP Tournament 9/27-28 @ Louisiana 10/4-5 vs Troy 10/11-12 @ South Alabama 10/18-19 vs Arkansas State 10/25-26 @ Louisiana Monroe 11/1-2 vs Southern Miss 11/8-9 @ Coastal Carolina 11/14-15 vs James Madison