Bobcats release Sun Belt Conference schedule

Texas State women’s basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine and the Sun Belt Conference office announced the Bobcats’ 2023-24 conference schedule Tuesday morning.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions will open the conference slate hosting Georgia Southern on Dec. 30.

From there, the Bobcats will head on a fourgame road trip against sides they went 7-0 against in the 2022-23 season.

Starting the road trip is App State on Jan. 4, in their last meeting the Bobcats beat them 5647 to start its run to the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

Next is Georgia State on Jan. 6 which is a rematch of Antoine’s record- breaking 175th career win.

Texas State will close out the road trip with a visit to Arkansas State on Jan. 11 and Louisiana- Monroe on Jan. 13.

The Bobcats will return home to face Troy on Jan. 18 and Arkansas on Jan. 20.

The team will then head south again for a pair of road games with South Alabama and Louisiana on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

The Bobcats will host Old Dominion for the first time on Jan. 31.

Last year the two sides met for the first time in Norfolk and the Bobcats won 52-46.

Feb. 3 the Bobcats will host South Alabama before heading to Coastal Carolina on Feb. 7.

On Feb. 10 the Bobcats will pause conference play for the second matchup of the MACSBC Challenge.

The first game the Bobcats will host Bowling Green on Nov. 11, but the second opponent is to be determined. The matchups for the second game of the MAC-SBC Challenge will be decided in January based off NET rankings at the time.

Following the final date of the MAC-SBC Challenge the Bobcats will close out the 2023--24 road slate and fourgame road trip with a trip to Troy on Feb. 15 and Southern Miss on Feb. 17.

To close out the regular season, Texas State will have a four-game home stand to end the season.

Opening it up, the Bobcats host Marshall for the first time in program history.

Feb. 24 the Bobcats will welcome the Ragin’ Cajuns into Strahan Arena. The Bobcats will then see Southern Miss on Feb. 28.

Closing out the regular season the Bobcats will host ULM with hopes of extending their unbeaten streak to nine, having not lost to Warhawks since Jan. 16, 2020.