Bobcats release Sun Belt Conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season

The 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule for the Texas State men’s basketball team was announced Wednesday by the conference office, and nine games will take place inside Strahan Arena.

Starting off Sun Belt play is a trip to Virginia for the Bobcats, that will see them take on James Madison on Dec. 30. Last season saw TXST hold off the Dukes 63-62 on the road, with Drue Drinnon making the game-winning free throw, with 3.9 seconds left on the clock.

Texas State will host Coastal Carolina and Marshall on Jan. 4 and 6, respectively. Two games on the road the following weekend are against Arkansas State and ULM.

Coming to town on Jan. 17 will be Louisiana. That Saturday, the Bobcats face the Red Wolves for the second time in nine days.

The month of January closes out with contests at Troy (Jan. 24) and another meeting with the Ragin’ Cajuns just 10 days after their initial meeting.

A stretch of three consecutive home games begins on Feb. 1 versus South Alabama.

TXST follows with contests against Southern Miss (Feb. 3) and App State (Feb. 7).

Back-to-back weekends on the road will see the Bobcats first travel to face the Jaguars and Golden Eagles on Feb. 15 and 17, respectively.

The following weekend will be the team’s first trip to the Peach State since 2019 with games against Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

After a game against the Warhawks on Feb. 27 in San Marcos, Texas State concludes the regular season at home on Mar. 1 versus Troy.