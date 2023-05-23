Bobcats roll Monroe for emphatic victory

Texas State ended the final regular season game in emphatic fashion as the Bobcats ran over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in a 17-0 win.

Following a 6-1 loss to ULM on Friday, both the Bobcats and Head Coach Steven Trout were in need of a big response.

“It was a day we really needed on all sides of the baseball,” Trout said. “Whenever you shutout anybody, that’s a really good job of throwing it and doing so with multiple guys and doing a good job defensively.”

The response was 13 hits and 17 runs for the Bobcat offense while the Texas State pitching staff threw their first shutout game since mid-April allowing just two hits, five walks and throwing four strikeouts.

“Offensively with the wind blowing in, those guys got locked in to being in the middle of the field and on the backside while hitting it low and hard,” Trout said. “That is something we need to take into next week.”

The offensive slugfest started early in the second inning when outfielder Ben McClain hit a RBI single as the Bobcats went up 1-0.

With the bases loaded following McClain’s hit, Davis Powell tacked on two more with a two-run RBI single as Texas State went up 3-0.

Jose Gonzales ended the scoring attack in emphatic fashion blasting a threerun home run into right field as the Bobcats took a commanding 6-0 lead.

But the Bobcats were not done yet as in the third inning Texas State loaded the bases.

Third baseman Ryan Leary scored another run with a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with one out.

Shortstop Davis doubled into left field to score another run as the lead stretched to 8-0.

Gonzalez tacked on two more RBIs to his stat sheet with a two-run RBI single as Texas State went up 100.

After August Ramirez forced a walk to bring home another run, Peyton Lewis hit a two-run RBI single of his own as the Bobcats went up 13-0.

Texas State tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning to close out the game as the Bobcats rolled to a 17-0 win.

The Bobcats will now shift their focus to Montgomery, Alabama as Texas State starts Sun Belt Tournament play on Wednesday in double elimination.

Texas State will draw Louisiana in the first game and will meet the winner of the game with Coastal Carolina, the No. 1 seed and the winner of Game 2, Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern.

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

