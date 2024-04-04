Texas State dropped their mid-week game against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies losing 12-2 via run rule in front of the sixth largest crowd at Bobcat Ballpark with 2,917 in attendance.

It was another difficult night for the Bobcats and Head Coach Steven Trout who dropped their fourth straight and overall record to 15-14.

“It was about as dominating as it could get,” Trout said. “That’s why {Texas A&M] is No. 3 in the country. They came in and won every facet of the game. Not a good night for the Bobcats.”

After the Aggies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, catcher August Ramirez made it a two-run game hitting a solo homer into right field to make it 3-1.

But it was the only highlight for Texas State.

The Texas A&M offense blasted the Bobcat pitching rotation with 13 hits and forcing eight walks en route to scoring nine unanswered runs taking a commanding 12-1 lead.

“[We have to] throw strike one and get ahead of hitters,” Trout said. “Even if the wind is blowing 20 miles per hour, [Texas A&M] is going to drive the baseball against good teams. We have to work on getting ahead and staying ahead in the count. That is going to give us the best chance to get outs. Once you get behind, you get hurt often.”

Third baseman Aaron Lugo scored the second run of the night for the Bobcats by taking home on a wild pitch to make it 12-2 before the game ended early in the seventh inning due to the run-rule.

The Bobcat offense also had their struggles with just three hits, four walks, and leaving five on base.

“We were trying to play catch up all night,” Trout said. “It’s tough when you are getting punched left and right. Same thing, [Texas A&M] has really good arms. I thought we brought up some really good baseballs and took some decent swings in there. Obviously we didn’t capitalize on the bases loaded [in the bottom of the third] where we had a chance to score there and make it a game. Against great teams, you have to find a way to take every opportunity and scratch it across. So it’s back to the drawing board.”

The Bobcats will be back on the road this weekend with a road conference series against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

For Trout, playing away from Bobcat Ballpark has been a strength for the Bobcats.

“We need to get on the road to be honest,” Trout said. “We play better on the road for some reason. We are just in the funk despite losing four games against two really good teams. This group gets closer together as a group and as a team when we are on the road.

First pitch is set for Friday at 5 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc