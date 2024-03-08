Bobcats season comes to an end against Georgia Southern

Texas State saw their season come to an end this week as the Bobcats fell to the Georgia Southern Eagles 72-70 on a last second shot.

The Bobcats end their season with a 14-18 record.

Playing in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Texas State found themselves trailing early at 14-2 to Georgia Southern in the first period.

Despite the Bobcats outscoring the Eagles 15-10 in the final three minutes of the first period, Texas State still trailed 24-17 as both teams entered the second period.

The second period wasn’t much better for Texas State as Georgia Southern extended their lead to 38-23 to make a 15-point deficit with 4:14 remaining in the second period.

The Bobcats continued to chop into the lead going on a 6-2 run but still faced a major deficit heading into halftime as the Eagles led 40-29.

Georgia Southern continued their dominance in the third period as the Eagles jumped out to a 49-33 lead to make it a 16-point game with 6:19 remaining in the third period.

Not giving in, the Bobcats again went on the offensive closing the gap to a nine-point lead following a Ja’Niah Henson three pointer to cut the lead down to 58-49 with 40 seconds left in the game.

However the Eagles pushed their lead back to double digits hitting a buzzer beating jumper to make it a 60-49 lead.

Following a Georgia Southern layup to start the fourth period to extend the lead to 62-49, the Bobcats went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to single digits at 62-56.

The Eagles pushed their lead out to 68-60 with less than four minutes remaining before Texas State went on a 8-0 capped off by a Crystal Smith three-pointer to tie the game at 68-68 with less than two minutes to go.

Georgia Southern briefly was up 70-68 before Morgan Hill hit the layup to tie the game up at 70-70 with 22 seconds left.

But the Eagles were the ones left standing hitting the game winning shot with three seconds to win 72-70.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc