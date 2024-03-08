Julia Coleman makes the block in Texas State’s last home game against ULM.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Bobcats season comes to an end against Georgia Southern
Texas State saw their season come to an end this week as the Bobcats fell to the Georgia Southern Eagles 72-70 on a last second shot.
The Bobcats end their season with a 14-18 record.
Playing in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Texas State found themselves trailing early at 14-2 to Georgia Southern in the first period.
Despite the Bobcats outscoring the Eagles 15-10 in the final three minutes of the first period, Texas State still trailed 24-17 as both teams entered the second period.
The second period wasn’t much better for Texas State as Georgia Southern extended their lead to 38-23 to make a 15-point deficit with 4:14 remaining in the second period.
The Bobcats continued to chop into the lead going on a 6-2 run but still faced a major deficit heading into halftime as the Eagles led 40-29.
Georgia Southern continued their dominance in the third period as the Eagles jumped out to a 49-33 lead to make it a 16-point game with 6:19 remaining in the third period.
Not giving in, the Bobcats again went on the offensive closing the gap to a nine-point lead following a Ja’Niah Henson three pointer to cut the lead down to 58-49 with 40 seconds left in the game.
However the Eagles pushed their lead back to double digits hitting a buzzer beating jumper to make it a 60-49 lead.
Following a Georgia Southern layup to start the fourth period to extend the lead to 62-49, the Bobcats went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to single digits at 62-56.
The Eagles pushed their lead out to 68-60 with less than four minutes remaining before Texas State went on a 8-0 capped off by a Crystal Smith three-pointer to tie the game at 68-68 with less than two minutes to go.
Georgia Southern briefly was up 70-68 before Morgan Hill hit the layup to tie the game up at 70-70 with 22 seconds left.
But the Eagles were the ones left standing hitting the game winning shot with three seconds to win 72-70.
cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc