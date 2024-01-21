Bobcats sign 10 new players to roster

Texas State signed 10 players to their 2024 football recruiting class as the Bobcats prepare for spring practice following a historic 8-5 season.

The 10 new signees will join the other 23 players who signed during the early signing period.

One of the biggest additions to the roster was the signing of former Washington State and Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura.

In his four seasons at both Washington State and Arizona, de Laura passed for over 8,438 yards and 62 touchdowns.

The signing of de Laura caused a ripple effect within the Texas State quarterback room. Soon after his commitment became public, starter T.J. Finley announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

However, de Laura entered San Marcos under controversial circumstances.

On May 3, 2023, Hawaii News Now, the news department shared by three TV stations – CBS affiliate KGMB, NBC affiliate KHNL and Telemundo affiliate KFVE – reported that both de Laura and Wisconsin starting safety Kamoi Latu agreed “to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a criminal, sex assault case that was handled in juvenile court.” The alleged incident happened following the Interscholastic League of Honolulu State Championship Football Game in 2018. Though a settlement agreement had taken place, in September of 2023 a judge later rejected the agreement.

According to statements published by the University Star following an article by Managing Editor Nichaela Shaheen on the case being recently settled, Head Coach G.J. Kinne said that de Laura “never pled guilty or was convicted of criminal charges and he recently settled a civil case from the incident that occurred in 2018 when he was a minor in Hawaii.”

Kinne went on to add that, “During the recruitment process, our coaching staff visited with several of Jayden’s former coaches from his previous schools … as well as others that know him closely. Each person not only spoke highly of his character but how he was developed into the man he is today. We also have Craig Stuzman [Texas State wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator] who knows Jayden closely as they are from the same hometown in Hawaii. Coach Stutzmann has seen his character firsthand in multiple places and different points in Jayden’s life.”

The Star published a separate statement from Texas State University stating “the matter does not violate the Texas State University Code of Student Conduct or athletics misconduct policies,” and “Jayden also complied with Texas State University and NCAA policy in reporting what he was allowed to disclose based on the terms of any agreements in his case as defined by the court.”

Beyond de Laura’s signing, there were nine other Bobcats added to the roster.

Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. signed from UTEP. He played under now Texas State Running Backs Coach Barrick Nealy. Burgess carried the ball 124 times for 620 yards and two touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 227 yards.

Tight end Blake Smith joins Texas State having transferred from Oklahoma and is a graduate of Southlake Carroll High School.

The Bobcats lone offensive lineman signed in this period is Louisiana Monroe transfer Tellek Lockette.

Lockette, a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Miami, Florida, started all 12 games for the Warhawks during the 2023 season.

Texas State loaded up on the defensive side of the signing five players with three being on the defensive line.

Defensive end Steven Parker and defensive lineman Alex Merrit played under Kinne during the 2022 season at Incarnate Word.

Parker finished the 2023 season at UIW totaling 14.5 tackles for loss and seven while earning All-American honors for the Cardinals.

Merrit, having transferred to Eastern Michigan following the 2022 season, totaled 23 tackles during the 2023 season.

Tunmise Adeleye comes to the Bobcats after transferring from Michigan State.

A junior out of Katy Tompkins High School, Adeleye recorded nine total tackles for the Spartans last year.

Linebacker Max Harris, transferring from Louisiana Monroe, joins the Bobcats who are looking to reload at the position.

Harris led the Warhawks in the tackles last year with 79 total tackles, 31 solo tackles and one interception.

Adding the defensive back room is cornerback Donte Thompson who transfers from Arkansas State.

Thompson also played under Kinne at Incarnate Word where the junior was selected First Team All-Southland Conference.

On special teams, kicker Brendan Franke comes to San Marcos transferring from Georgia Southern.

Franke took over on kickoffs having previously played at Nebraska.