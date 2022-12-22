Bobcats sign nine recruits on Early Signing Day

Nine football players were able to find a home in San Marcos as Texas State began the early signing period on a positive note despite a new regime change.

Signing four Texas high school recruits, and five college transfers — with four of the playing having played in Texas — head coach G.J. Kinne was happy with the progress the Bobcats made, emphasizing that Texas State will recruit the state hard.

“Really excited about the class we signed today,” said Kinne. “Nine total: four Texas high school kids, four previously played Texas high school football that we got to come back to the state, and then one transfer [from Mississippi]. We talked about the foundation of this team would be Texas high school football programs, and we’re going to recruit Texas like our hair is on fire.”

Of the four high school recruits, Texas State signed offensive tackle Bami Badusi out of Mansfield Timberview, tight end Jake Simpson of Frisco Independence, cornerback Amarion Atwood of Mesquite Horn, and wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr also of Mesquite Horn.

The lone junior college signee was running back Donerio Davenport of Kilgore College who helped lead the Rangers to the Southwest Junior College Football Conference title last fall.

In the transfer portal, Texas State signed offensive tackle Nash Jones, of Incarnate Word; running back Ismail Mahdi, of Houston Christian; defensive lineman Cedric Roberts, of Oklahoma; and edge rusher Devin Wright of Boise State.

One of the keys of this recruiting class for Kinne was establishing both sides of the offensive and defensive lines.

“It’s huge,” Kinne said. “One of the first things I did when I made it to UIW was sure up the offensive and defensive lines. You win ball games in the trenches so we are going to make that a target in this first class and continue to target moving forward.”

It was a busy week for the former UIW coach as Kinne hit the ground running following the Cardinals loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last Friday.

“We landed after the North Dakota State game around six in the morning,” Kinne said. “I got home, brushed my teeth, changed my clothes and got over here for the official visits. We had to get over here, get in front of their parents, and talk to the high school coaches. When we get these young men here on campus, Texas State pretty much sells itself. We talked about what we are going to do on offense and defense. Like I talked about before, the resources we have and all the great stuff we have to offer it was important to get in front of these guys and lock some of them up in this early signing period.”

The juggling act for Kinne was impressive as he explained the balancing act.

“I was just trying to be where my feet were,” Kinne said. “When I was at UIW, I was coaching those guys up and giving them everything they had. When I was over here, I was recruiting and hiring staff.”

