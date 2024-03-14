Bobcats snap losing streak against Tarleton

The Bobcats snapped their five game losing streak as Texas State defeated the Tarleton State Texans 2-1 in the first meeting between the two teams since 1988.

Texas State and Head Coach Steven Trout were thrilled about breaking the recent skid behind a strong pitching performance from the Bobcat rotation.

“Honestly, I’m happy to finally get a win tonight,” Trout said. “We had some big pitches made with the bases loaded two or three times with no outs from Otto Wofford and Matthew Tippie. Found just enough to scratch across our second run and held on for the road win. We are excited to take this momentum into tomorrow.”

The Bobcats and the Texans were deadlocked in the pitcher’s duel as both teams were held scoreless through five innings of play.

Senior pitcher Cameron Bush started for Texas State in the first start of the season, throwing three innings and allowing just three hits, no runs and no walks.

Pitchers Jack Stroud and Taylor Seay came in relief for Bush in the fourth and fifth innings with the duo combining to allow just two hits, no runs, no walks and one strikeout.

The Bobcats finally broke through in the scoreless pitching duel in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman center fielder Ryne Farber connected on an RBI single with two outs and runners on third and second to score a run as Texas State led 1-0.

But the lead didn’t last long in the next at-bat. With runners on the corners and no outs, the Texans converted on the squeeze bunt to score the runner on third and tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless top of the seventh inning for the Bobcats, Texas State found themselves in deep trouble in the bottom of the seventh.

The Texans loaded the bases with a single, a walk and another single with no outs before the Bobcats called upon junior pitcher, and former Wimberley Texan, Matthew Tippie from the bullpen.

Despite facing a dire situation with Tarleton having the opportunity to blow the game wide open, Tippie shut down any hopes of a Texan comeback.

Tippie struckout the first batter he faced before forcing the double play to get out of the bases loaded situation, keeping the score at 1-1.

Texas State took advantage of superb pitching effort in the top of the eighth inning.

With runners on third and second and two outs, first baseman Alec Patino hit an RBI single to score base runner Samson Pugh as the Bobcats went up 2-1.

Texas State appeared to have scored another run in the at-bat when Farber, who was on second, slid at home plate to beat the throw only for the umpire to call the freshman out.

Tippie continued his dominance on the mound with a 1-2-3 inning as the junior struck two batters and caused the final batter to fly out for the third out.

The Bobcats were unable to score any runs in the top of the ninth as Texas State turned to Tippie once more to close out the game.

The junior pulled through with another strikeout and a fly out to center field to seal the 2-1 win for Texas State.

Tippie earned his second win of the season throwing three innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and struck out five batters.

The Bobcats return home this weekend for the conference opener as Texas State hosts App State.

First pitch for the Friday game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.

