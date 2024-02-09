Bobcats snap losing streak to Coastal Carolina

Texas State snapped their four game losing streak as the Bobcats captured a critical road win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 52-49.

The win improves the Bobcats conference record to 3-9 overall.

Texas State jumped on the Chanticleers in the first period as a Ja’Niah Henson three pointer spurred a 7-0 run.

Coastal Carolina took their first lead of the game at 12-11 towards the end of the first period, but Henson answered back with a buzzer beating half court shot to put the Bobcats up 14-12.

The half court shot was the momentum Texas State needed in the second period as the Bobcats failed to relinquish their lead as they stretched the deficit out to as much as 10. Heading into halftime, the Bobcats led 27--20.

Once again the Bobcats held off the Chanticleers as Texas State went out in front 34-24 with 4:47 remaining in the third period.

Coastal Carolina was able to cut into the Bobcats lead to make it a four point game as Texas State led the Chanticleers 39-25 heading into the fourth period.

The Chanticleers then tied the game up 39-39 with 8:37 remaining in the game.

But a Gara Beth Self three pointer wiped any hope of a comeback to put the Bobcats in front 42-39.

Texas State held on to the lead for the 52-49 win.

Texas State returns to play Saturday against Ohio.

