Bobcats storm back to stun North Texas in five set thriller

After trailing 0-2, the Texas State Bobcats stunned the North Texas Mean Green by winning the next three sets in a thrilling 3-2 (25-27, 1625, 25-17, 25-13, 15-13) win in the first home game of the season.

Despite the frustrations in the first two sets, the never say die attitude of the Bobcats was the key in the comeback for outside hitter Samantha Wunsch “We know that we are a great team, and we weren’t showing what we are made of in those first two sets,” Wunsch said. “It was about being strong and being resilient and coming back in the last three sets and showing them what Texas State volleyball is made of.”

Head Coach Sean Huiet was proud of his team following their comeback making it the second time this season the Bobcats came back from behind to win the game in the fifth set.

“We have to win three sets; it doesn’t matter what three, “ Huiet said. “I’d really like it to be easier and not as stressful, but this group is so resilient, they’re so tough. I love early on having some of these five-setters and seeing what we’re made of, and I thought we did a really great job rebounding after a tough start.”

After a back and forth affair with North Texas in the first set as the Bobcats held a 9-8 lead, the Mean Green went on a 6-1 run to retake the lead at 14-10.

Despite Texas State cutting the lead down to 1412, the Mean Green capitalized on a 6-1 run to make it a 20-13 lead.

However, the Bobcats swung the momentum towards their way as both teams were soon tied up at 24-24.

But two service errors by Texas State prevented the team from taking the first set, as North Texas won 27-25.

The mistakes snowballed into the second set as North Texas took advantage of the Bobcats misfortunes by winning the second set, 25-16.

Needless to say, the Bobcats’ frustration peaked.

“It was really frustrating because I really thought we had Set 1,” Huiet said. “We had come back and tied but we made some mistakes here and there that were all on us. Once we had lost, I didn’t like how we responded.”

Now needing three set wins in a row, Texas State responded by jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the third set.

The run was pivotal as the Bobcats failed to give up the lead, as Texas State won the third set at 25-17.

The momentum continued to swing in Texas State’s favor as the Bobcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

Despite the 4-0 North Texas put together, a 6-0 run by the Bobcats had Texas State in firm control at 11-4.

Texas State continued to roll once more, as the Bobcats took the fourth set at 25-13.

Though the Bobcats had a rough start, the Bobcats and graduate senior K.J. Johnson knew they had to put a stamp on the game.

“This is our court; this is our team,” Johnson said. “We know we are a lot better than this. We are all playing and rallying for each other, and I think that helped to keep that in mind, to not let them keep momentum on their side. We had to really focus on ourselves.”

Heading into the fifth set, the Bobcats rolled once again, taking a 10-4 lead.

North Texas went on a 4-0 to trim the lead down to 10-8 but it wasn’t enough, as the Bobcats held firm to complete the comeback win at 15-13.

The duo of Johnson and Wunsch led the team in kills with 15 apiece while sophomore Bailey Hanner was third with 10 kills.

Baily also had a team high four aces for the night, including hitting three consecutive aces in a row.

Ryann Torres had a career night for the Bobcats with a career high 52 assists.

Texas State returns to play Saturday before time of press against Houston.

