Bobcats strive for consistency on offense

Offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich enters his second season as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after helping lead a Bobcat offense to their best statistical season since moving up to FBS.

Going into spring practice, the focus for the Bobcat offense has been fine tuning and being able to stay consistent.

“The attention to detail has been good,” Leftwich said. “That is one thing we have been focusing on this spring. Last year we had the big play potential, [but] we were up and down so often throughout games and during the course of the season. So we are looking for that consistency day in, day out, rep in and rep out. That was the emphasis going into spring. Just making the easy plays and the routine plays.”

The emphasis on consistency has started to see results for Leftwich who has seen the players bought into the mindset.

“You have to make the easy plays at a high level and not get bored with those things,” Leftwich said. “The guys have bought into that and the coaching so you are starting to see that consistency. I’ve been pleased with some of the guys that maybe didn’t have a great opportunity last year or guys that are new stepping up and making plays. They are doing a really good job for us as an offense this spring.”

With the departure of T.J. Finley, the Bobcats added reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud from James Madison and freshman Brad Jackson of San Antonio Reagan High School joining red-shirt freshman P.J. Hatter in the quarterback room.

Leftwich complemented the talent level of all three quarterbacks as well as bringing up McCloud’s level of experience.

“It’s a really good room right now,” Leftwich said. “All three guys are really high level quarterbacks. Jordan brings that veteran presence. He has played a lot of football and this is his fourth school. He has been around different offenses, schemes, coaching, and ideas.”

What impresses Leftwich about McCloud is the ability of the Sun Belt Player of the Year to continually move the offense down the field similar to how a point guard drives the offense in basketball.

“He just knows where the ball needs to go,” Leftwich said. “Coach Kinne always talks about how he is a point guard out there, which is a great comparison. He is out there distributing the ball, getting it out of his hands and not making a bunch of negative plays. When he is out there, the offense just moves down the field. He is definitely as advertised. And it’s great to have a veteran guy like that who is experienced for those two young guys, because they can see how he operates, processes and prepares.”

On Hatter, Leftwich talked about the play-making ability of the young quarterback and the progress has made since last fall camp.

“P.J. Hatter is really electric with the ball in his hands,” Leftwich said. “He has developed a lot as a passer this spring. He has done a great job of taking coaching and getting better every day. He has made a really big jump from what he was when he came in last fall in terms of sitting in the pocket, going through a read progression and getting the ball where it needs to go.”

As for Jackson, the young freshman has progressed really well since participating in spring practice despite his age.

“For a guy that is coming in and should be still in high school this spring, what has been impressive with him is his information retention,” Leftwich said. “We will install something on a Monday or Wednesday then have a walk-through going down there. We put a lot on the quarterbacks in terms of operating the offense. In 15 minutes, the first time he has ever heard something, he will go out there and operate it like he is a fifth year senior. He has complete control and command while processing information really well. Then he has the talent. He makes the throws, changes the arm angles, runs around and extends plays.”

Joining the quarterbacks on offense is a number of key returning starters as well as key transfers.

Leading rusher Ismail Mahdi, leading receiver Joey Hobert, receiver Kole Wilson and tight end Konner Fox are back with the Bobcats for another season and will be joined by transfers Deion Hankins, Torrance Burgess Jr. and Beau Sparks.

What makes Lefwich excited about the skill position group is their ability to make big plays.

“At the skill positions, we have a lot of guys with that home run potential,” Leftwich said. “When you get the ball in their hands, you are holding your breath and excited that he is going to make that safety miss [the tackle] and go off for 70 yards. You have a plethora of running backs that can make plays. We are deep at wide receiver with a bunch of guys that are great with the ball in their hands. It’s my job to find ways and scheme those guys up.”

Leftwich will also be joined with new wide receivers coach Chad Morris and new running backs coach Barrick Nealy who have already made an impact in their respective positions.

“First and foremost it starts with the relationships,” Leftwich said. “You can tell those guys in the room like playing with them. They have good relationships with those players. They have done a great job of coming in and earning those guys trust in the room with the way they work, carry themselves, being prepared for meetings and all the little things that go into it.”

With Morris on the staff, Leftwich noted how the former Power Five head coach’s experience running high scoring and octane offenses has helped tremendously.

“Coach Morris is a great sounding board,” Leftwich said. “He brings a ton of experience. He called plays at the power five level for multiple years and was a head coach. He brings a good experience of the schemes that we run. A lot of the stuff that we do are things Coach Kinne was running back at Tulsa when Coach Morris was calling plays. The transition of bringing him in was pretty seamless.

On Nealy, Leftwich talked about the former Texas State quarterback’s ability to find and recruit players.

“Coach Nealy has been great as well,” Leftwich said. “Especially in terms of recruiting. Being able to identify talent and bring in the right guys. He has been a key piece in loading up that running back room and other spots as well. There are a couple of UTEP guys he had great relationships with that are on the team and they are going to be great pieces to the puzzle this fall.”

Texas State Spring Practice will conclude with the annual Maroon-Gold spring game this Saturday at 11 a.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc