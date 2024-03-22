In front of the fifth largest crowd at Bobcat Softball Stadium, Texas State notched another P5 win under their belt beating the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies 4-3 on a walk-off error.

The Bobcats defeated their seventh Power Five opponent of the season and the first time Texas State beat Texas A&M since 2021 avenging the ‘Cats two losses to the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament last season.

“It was such an amazing feeling,” catcher Megan Kelnar said. “Our team came together and fought till the end. Every pitch and at bat we fought for, and we earned it.”

Texas State found themselves down 1-0 in the top of the second inning following a RBI single.

The Bobcats tied the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when a Texas A&M error on the throw to first base allowed designated player Karmyn Bass to score from second.

But Texas State found themselves in trouble in the top sixth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, A&M right fielder Allie Enright connected with a two-run RBI single putting the Aggies up 3-1.

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins, battling a 102 fever the day before, rebounded to close out the side striking out the next batter and forcing a fly out in the end the at-bat.

“Every time they capitalized on me, it was on mistakes I made,” Mullins said. “I’m still recovering from sickness. But I came out [with the mindset of ] they can’t beat the best of me. I just have to be there for my team and be ‘Ok this stops now.’” Head Coach Ricci Woodard also gave words of encouragement to the superstar pitcher.

“I told her that [A&M] is a good offensive team,” Woodard said. “In my opinion, she shut them down. They might have got the three runs but I thought she did a really good job of managing them.”

The Bobcats picked up Mullins in the next at-bat as a sacrifice fly by second baseman Katarina Zarate scored third baseman Sara Vanderford to make it a 3-2 game.

Mullins responded to the rough sixth inning by sitting the Aggies in order in the top of seventh, giving the Bobcats an opportunity to win the game.

Kelnar started the inning with a lead-off single through the right side to represent the game tying run.

The lead-off single proved to be the ultimate difference maker.

“As soon as she got that base hit, you can feel the change in momentum,” Woodard said. “The thing about this team is that you never know who the hero is going to be. That is what I love about them. Anybody can be the hero of the night.”

A sac bunt by shortstop Hannah Earls moved Kelnar to second base before left fielder Ciara Trahan forced a walk.

An ejection from the field of one of the Texas A&M assistant coaches fired up the Bobcat crowd at the stadium leading to center fielder Piper Randolph to load the bases with a walk.

Bobcat Softball Stadium erupted when Vanderford forced a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3.

With the bases loaded once more and one out, designated player Karmyn Bass came to the plate to close out the seventh.

Bass hit the ball towards first base allowing the Aggies to catch the ground ball to throw home for the second out.

Attempting to make the double play, A&M threw the ball back to first to get Bass out, but the Aggies were unable to make the catch.

The error allowed Randolph, who was at second, to come around the base paths and score the game winning run to seal the comeback win.

Woodard was proud of her team for their continuous battle against one the nation’s top teams to grab an important win.

“The way it was done and the fashion it was done in,” Woodard said. “We never led in the game. We had to come back and fight for every pitch and every run we got. Just proud of this group of young ladies all around.”

Texas State returns to play this Friday when the Bobcats host App State.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc