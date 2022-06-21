Bobcats suit up for collegiate baseball summer leagues

Texas State announced on Monday that 18 current and future Bobcats will play in collegiate baseball summer leagues.

Right-handed starting pitcher Levi Wells will suit up for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League. Infielder Cade Manning and left-handed pitcher Rhett McCaffety will join the Mat-Su Miners of the Alaska Baseball League. The Liberal Bee Jays of the Jayhawk Collegiate League will feature the most Bobcats, including first baseman Daylan Pena, infielder Ryan Leary and right-handed pitchers Nick Moore and Dylan Kerbow.

Many leagues will see Texas State players on opposite teams. The Texas Collegiate League will see outfielder Jose Gonzalez and catcher August Ramirez join the Seguin River Monsters and infielder Kyle Atkinson and incoming freshmen Davis Powell and Kameron Wiel on the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Northwoods League has LHP Carson Keithley and RHP Jonathan Martinez on the St. Cloud Rox and RHP McCray Gann and LHP Victor Loa on the Kenosha Kingfish. And the Valley League will see left-hander Tyler Cooper suiting up for the New Market Rebels and infielder Ryder Hernandez with the Covington Lumberjacks.

Texas State will hope the experience helps the program after the team had its winningest season ever, going 47-14 overall and reaching the NCAA Palo Alto Regional in 2022.