Bobcats sweep App State as program celebrates 40 years

In a weekend where Texas State celebrated 40 years of softball history, the Bobcats honored their alumni by sweeping the App State Mountaineers in the three game series.

The Bobcats and Head Coach Ricci Woodard improve their record to 26-7 overall and their conference record to 5-1.

“Whenever the other team doesn’t score any runs, you have a good chance to win,” Woodard said. “Our pitching staff did a really good job this weekend. They came out prepared and threw the ball well. They kept us in a spot to win every game which is all you can really ask of.”

GAME 1 RECAP: BOBCATS REGROUP FOR SHUTOUT WIN OVER APP STATE

Following their thrilling walk-off win against Texas A&M, Texas State regrouped and captured another critical conference win over the App State Mountaineers 6-0.

Though she would have liked to see more on the offensive side of the ball, Woodard was still proud of her team for finding a way to win.

“We definitely have to do a better job than what we just did if we’re going to win this thing down the stretch,” Woodard said. “But coming off a big win like Wednesday night, I knew this game was going to be hard. We did enough to pull out a win, which is what I like about this group is they’re going to find a way to win.”

GAME 2 RECAP: BOBCATS RUN-RULE APP STATE TO WIN SERIES

The Bobcat offense rebounded to pound the App State defense for 11 hits in a 11-0 run-rule win over the Mountaineers.

“We definitely lowered our chase rates,” Center- fielder Piper Randolph said. “We did our job instead of helping their pitchers out. We talked with Coach Woodard yesterday that today was alumni day so we had something more to prove. We swung with a lot more intent this time.”

GAME 3 RECAP: BOBCATS GRIND OUT WIN FOR SWEEP Texas State completed the sweep by grinding out a 1-0 win over App State.

With the win, the Bobcats performed the rare feat of shutting out an opponent in all three games.

“It’s huge,” Pitcher Jessica Mullins said. “It just shows that we are trusting our stuff and everything we have been practicing on is working. We have to continue to do that.”

LOOKING AHEAD Texas State is back on the road tonight as the Bobcats take former conference rival Sam Houston State.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc