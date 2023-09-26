Bobcats sweep doubleheader against Warhawks

Texas State improved their record to 9-4 overall as the Bobcats defeated the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16) to sweep the double header.

After being tied at 1-1, Texas State rallied to take both the third set and the fourth set in dominate fashion to complete the sweep.

The Bobcats were led by the duo of Maggie Walsh and Samantha Wunsch, who both led the team in kills with 13 each.

Walsh recorded her second consecutive double- double of the night with 14 digs while Alyssa Ortega led the team in digs with 20.

Texas State goes back on the road this Thursday as the Bobcats take on James Madison in a rematch of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Tournament Final.

Rattlers drop district opener against Clemens.

San Marcos couldn’t overcome a slow start as the Rattlers fell to the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes 3-0 (5-25, 18-25, 18-25).

The Rattlers will look for their first district win of the season when San Marcos travels to Cibolo Steele to battle the Knights.

Tip-off is tonight at 7 p.m.

Rattlers run at Mc-Neil-Hoka Invitational

The Runnin Rattlers continue to trudge through the 2023 season as San Marcos made the trip out to Round Rock to compete at the Hoka/ McNeil Invitational.

One of the highlights for the Rattlers was freshman Eleanor Smith, who placed in the Top 10 in the Silver Girls Division– out of 202 runners.

Smith placed in ninth overall with a time of 19:53.30.

Aaralyn Julian placed 107th overall with a time of 22:04.70.

Rowena Brown placed 171st overall (23:44.40) followed by Grace Hernandez (23:56.80) placing 178th.

In the Silver Boys Division, junior Conner McGlothlin placed 36th overall, out of 270 runners with a time of 16:54.30.

Freshman Tucker Jones placed 159th finishing with a time of 18:05.50.

Senior Adrian Castanon, Jr., placed 199th overall with time of 18:27.0.

San Marcos will make the trip out to Marble Falls to compete at the Leo Manzano Marble Falls Mustang Cross Country Invitational this Saturday at 7 a.m.

