Bobcats sweep Warhawks, continue road stand at USM

The Bobcats completed the three-game series sweep of the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks winning the final game 7-2.

Texas State improved their record to 37-12 overall and their conference record 13-5.

The Bobcats struck first in the game with an RBI single in the top of the first inning by right fielder Anna Jones. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the top of the second inning when second baseman Katarina Zarate hit another Bobcat RBI single.

ULM was able to cut the lead down to 2-1 with an RBI single down the right field line, but Texas State’s offense was just heating up.

With Jones on first via a single into center field, first baseman J.J. Smith blasted her eighth home run of the season, a tworun homer over the wall in right field extending the lead to 4-1.

Shortstop Hannah Earls continued the offensive attack in the top of the fourth inning, hitting yet another Bobcat RBI single to make it a 5-1 game.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Bobcat offense continued to needle the ULM defense for more runs. Center fielder Piper Randolph hit the Bobcats fourth RBI single of the game to push their lead out to 6-1.

Jones added the final touches for the Bobcats, hitting her second RBI single of the game and extending the lead to 7-1.

ULM attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI single by the Warhawks made it a five-run game but any hope of a comeback was immediately squashed by the Bobcats.

Pitcher Tori McCann ended the game on a strikeout to seal the win and the sweep at 7-2.

Jones led the offensive attack for the Bobcats going a perfect 3-3 from the plate along with two RBIs. Randolph followed up Jones going 2-3 from the plate with one RBI and Smith with the two-run homer.

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins earned her 25th win of the season, throwing four innings and allowing five hits, one earned run, one walk while striking out five batters.

McCann came into the circle for relief in the fifth inning, closing out the game allowing just four hits, one earned run, no walks and throwing three strikeouts.

The Bobcats return to play this weekend back on the road to Southern Miss in another three game conference series.

Game 1 is set for Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

