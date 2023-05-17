Bobcats swept by Cajuns, looking to bounce back

A six-run fifth inning for Louisiana was too much to overcome for Texas State in an 8-3 loss Sunday afternoon from Russo Park. Despite the loss, the Bobcats did clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament following South Alabama’s defeat to Coastal Carolina earlier in the day.

With the result, TXST is now 33-19 overall and 15-12 in the conference while the Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 35-18 and 1710 in the Sun Belt.

Suffering the loss was Tony Robie (5-3) after he gave up four runs on four walks and three this in 4.2 innings while striking out three. Jerry Couch (1-1) picked up the win as the right-hander tossed 1.1 scoreless frames in relief.

Both Cameron Bush and Jack Stroud tossed 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

August Ramirez went 3-for-5 at the dish. Recording a double apiece was Daylan Pena and Davis Powell. Extending his hitting streak to 10 games was Chase Mora with his first career triple.

Powell was plunked and then Jose Gonzalez was walked with one out in the first. The first pitch that Pena saw he sent to right center for an RBI double to give the Bobcats’ their first lead of the series.

A free pass to Peyton Lewis was followed by Alex Gonzales beating out an infield single that took a fortunate deflection off the pitcher’s glove to start the second. A failed pickoff attempt allowed both to move into scoring position. Lewis would cross home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cade Manning and Gonzales scored on a groundout to increase the advantage to 3-0.

Louisiana would score a run in the bottom of the second when Julian Brock came all the way around from first on a TXST throwing error. The Cajuns would load the bases in the fifth with two outs and would go on to score six runs to take the lead.

In both the fifth and seventh, the Bobcats were able to load the bases with two outs. However, a fly out would be induced to end each frame.

Another run would be tacked on by Louisiana in the seventh to go up 8-3.

Next up for the Bobcats is their final midweek game of the season on Tuesday. They will travel up to Fort Worth to take on TCU at 6 p.m.