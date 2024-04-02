Bobcats swept by Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Texas State was swept by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in a three game conference series ending in a 7-6 loss last Saturday.

It was a disappointing series for the Bobcats and Head Coach Steven Trout, which drop their record to 15-13 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

'It was a battle,” Trout said following the loss on Saturday. “We had a lot of opportunities that we left out there. It tends to happen when it comes down to one swing in the ninth, but people forget about the second, third or fifth inning when you have bases loaded or guys on second and third. We just left a lot of plays out there. The loss was disappointing and while we were competitive, we are not getting it done.'

GAME 1: LOUISIANA SCORES FOUR UNANSWERED RUNS TO TAKE SERIES OPENER

Texas State was held to just one run as the Bobcats dropped the series opener to the Ragin' Cajuns 4-1.

Third baseman Daylan Peña scored the only run for the Bobcats with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

'It was a typical Friday night game on a Thursday,” Trout said. “Eaton threw the ball well and gave us a chance to win the game. Their guy was good as well, and we barreled him up at times. Obviously, we let him off the hook in the first as we had a chance to score. The key today was we scored first, but they came back with the solo home run and then scored two to take the momentum and kept building on it.”

The Louisiana pitching rotation held the Bobcats to just five hits in the game.

The Cajuns answered the Bobcats with a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning and tie the game at 1-1.

Louisiana took their first lead of the top of the sixth inning following an RBI double. The lead was extended to 3-1 following a Bobcat fielding error.

Louisiana tacked on their final run of the game with a RBI squeeze bunt to make it 4-1.

GAME 2: CAJUNS BLAST THE BOBCATS TO TAKE THE SERIES

The Cajuns sent the Bobcats back licking their wounds as Louisiana pounded out 16 hits in a dominant 16-5 defeat for Texas State.

'It was a pretty horrific night,” Trout said. “We got beat on all sides of the baseball and were dominated on our home turf. It was a gut check and they got to find a way to salvage the series tomorrow.”

Louisiana opened the game with eight unanswered runs before the Bobcats could score via a sac bunt by Rashawn Galloway in the bottom of the sixth inning.

A three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning made it 11-1 to push the Bobcats into being run-ruled.

Two two-run home runs by Peña and first baseman Alec Patino helped the Bobcats avoid being run-ruled in their own stadium, but the Cajuns tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the ninth to make it 16-5.

GAME 3: BOBCATS CAN’T COMPLETE COMEBACK TO AVOID SWEEP

Texas State couldn’t complete the comeback in the ninth inning as the Bobcats fell 7-6 to the Cajuns.

The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead after two innings following a RBI singles by Patino and center fielder Kameron Weil.

Despite the Cajuns tying the at 2-2 in the fifth inning, the Bobcats retook the lead with a two-run RBI single by designated hitter August Ramirez.

But the eighth inning turned out to be the Bobcats' downfall.

Louisiana score five unanswered runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 7-4 lead.

Going into their final at-bat, Ramirez cut the lead down with a RBI single to make it a 7-5 game.

Galloway followed up with his own RBI single to make 7-6 game.

But the Cajuns got the final two outs to end the comeback.

Texas State is back home tonight in a showdown with Texas A&M at 6 p.m.