Bobcats take conference series over South Alabama

Texas State won their third conference series in the row as the Bobcats defeated the South Alabama Jaguars two games to three.

The Bobcats improve their record to 29-8 overall with a 7-2 conference record.

GAME 1: MULLINS THROWS ONEHITTER

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins threw a one-hit shutout in the Bobcats 1-0 win over the Jaguars.

Mullins threw a complete game allowing just one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out five batters.

Left fielder Ciara Trahan scored the only run for the Bobcats, hitting an RBI single into right field to score second baseman Kamden Hutton in the top of the fifth inning.

GAME 2: VANDERFORD BECOMES THE ALL TIME LEADER IN RBIS

Third baseman Sara Vanderford broke the record for the most career RBIs leading the Bobcats to a dominating 13-3 win over South Alabama.

Vanderford broke the record in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded hitting a two-run RBI single to put the Bobcats up 2-0.

Trahan and center fielder Piper Randolph continued the scoring barrage with RBI singles in the top of the second inning.

After the Jaguars got a run back following a RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, Texas State had a response with Hutton connected with a RBI double to score another Bobcat run to make it 5-1.

South Alabama made it a two-run game in the bottom of fourth only. Fresh off of breaking the record, Vanderford connected with a two-run homer to extend the Bobcat lead to 7-3.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, Texas State slammed the door on a South Alabama comeback.

Trahan started the scoring fest with an RBI single followed by shortstop Hannah Earls scoring on a wild pitch to make it 9-3.

Vanderford capped off the night with her second homer, a three run blast, to seal the win and the series for the Bobcats at 13-3.

Vanderford finished the game going 3-4 from the plate with two home runs and a seven RBIs.

GAME 3: TEXAS STATE CAN’T PULL OFF THE SWEEP ON SOUTH ALABAMA

The Bobcats could not pull off the sweep as South Alabama won on a walk -off RBI single to beat Texas State 3-2.

South Alabama struck first in the first inning scoring on a RBI single to go up 1-0.

In the top of the sixth inning with runners on second and third, first baseman J.J. Smith scored on a RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game up at 1-1.

The Bobcats took their first lead of the game in the next inning. Hutton scored on a South Alabama throwing error trying to pick off the runner at third base after catching a foul ball allowing Texas State to go up 2-1.

Texas State looked to close out the game in the bottom of the seventh inning but to no avail.

South Alabama tied the game with an RBI single through the right side before another RBI single into center field scored the game winner for the Jaguars at 3-2.

Texas State will host Baylor this Wednesday in a Top 25 showdown.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.