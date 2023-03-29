Bobcats take first place at Craft Farms Championship

Texas State men’s golf won the team title at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate finishing three-under and never dropping out of the top spot. This is the second team championship for the Bobcats this season.

Texas State maintained their first-place position throughout all three rounds of the tournament at the Cotton Creek Golf Course.

Texas State’s first team championship of the season came in the fall at the Tempest Collegiate where Tom Roed Karlsen also finished first.

The Bobcats shot twoover in the final round, their highest round of the tournament, and finished three-under 861. Texas State was the only team in the field of 14 to finish under par. In today’s round the Bobcats recorded 14 birdies and an eagle.

Texas State finished with a three-stroke lead over second place and host team South Alabama.

The Bobcats also finished ahead of fellow conference member Georgia State who completed the tournament in seventh.

For the third consecutive tournament Jack Burke finished first in the Bobcat lineup and tied for fourth overall shooting two-under. Burke recorded his second round of one-under 71 in the tournament.

The sophomore led the field in par-4’s and had the most pars with a total of 40.

Tom Roed Karlsen tied for ninth for his second- best finish this season and his first time going even in a tournament. Freshman Sakke Siltala finished inside the top-15 after going one-over in the final round for his second 54-hole total of 18 this year.

Among 75 players, Marcelo Garza tied for second with the highest number of eagles in the tournament with two and was second in par 5 scoring. Garza fell 11 spots from yesterday and tied for 17th with an eagle on hole seven. Kasper Nyland finished fifth in the Texas State lineup for the first time this season. Nyland saw a four-stroke improvement from the second round to finish five-over.

TXST in the Standings T-4. Jack Burke (71-771=214; -2) T-9. Tom Roed Karlsen (73-71-72=216; E) T-15. Sakke Siltala (7471-73=218; +2) T-17. Marcelo Garza (72-72-75=219; +3) T-27. Kasper Nyland (69-78-74=221; +5) Up Next Texas State travels to Charlottesville, Virginia for the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial April 1011 at the Birdwood Golf Course. This will be the final regular season tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 24-27.