Bobcats take series over Southern Miss, host Marshall in home finale

The Bobcats earned their 39th win of the season, beating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 4-3 behind three home runs from the Texas State offense.

Texas State improves their record to 39-13 overall and conference record to 15-6 overall.

Heading into the final game of the conference series, both the Bobcats and Golden Eagles split their results. Southern Miss took Game 1 winning 9-3 while Texas State won the second game 2-1.

Texas State found themselves down in a hole early in Game 3. With one swing of the bat in the bottom of the third inning, Southern Miss connected on a three-run home run, taking a 3-0 lead.

Despite the home run, Southern Miss’ lead would not last long.

Leading off the inning, third baseman Sara Vanderford connected with a solo home run to make it a 3-1 game.

With the home run, Vanderford became the all-time leader in home runs in Texas State softball history with 40, passing Ariel Ortiz who held the previous record of 39.

Following a caught line drive at center field, center fielder Piper Randolph reached base on a single that got through the left side of the infield.

In the next at-bat, first baseman J.J. Smith connected with a two-run bomb over the wall the right-center field.

Though Southern Miss got out of the inning, the damage was done. Texas State tied the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Randolph struck again for the Bobcats in the top of the sixth inning.

Following lineout, Randolph blasted a solo home run over the right field fence as the Bobcats took their first lead of the game at 4-3.

Pitcher Madison Azua closed out the game for the Bobcats.

The freshman pitcher threw for 4.1 innings allowing just three hits, no runs, no walks and striking out two batters to earn her eighth win of the season and the series win as well.

Despite just four hits, the Bobcats power offense came into play with all of Texas State’s runs coming off of home runs.

The Bobcats return to San Marcos for the final conference series of the season against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

