Bobcats take their fourth straight series win over Troy

Texas State won their fourth consecutive conference series beating the Troy Trojans two games to three.

The Bobcats improved their overall record to 32-9 overall with a 9-3 conference record.

GAME 1 RECAP: BOBCATS RUN-RULE TROY

Bobcats Run-rule Troy In the series opener, Texas State jumped out to a 8-0 lead and didn’t look back as the Bobcats beat Troy 9-1 to run-rule Troy.

“We did a lot of things well,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “We put a lot of pressure on [Troy] to make the plays. This is what this team does really well.”

First Baseman J.J. Smith kicked off the scoring fest with a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

After the Bobcats scored on a Troy fielding error, right fielder Anna Jones added the second home run of the game to make it 4-0.

Texas State added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 8-0 before Troy could score their first run in the top of the fifth.

The Bobcats added the game winning in the bottom of the fifth inning on another Troy error to seal the 9-1 win.

GAME 2 RECAP: BOBCATS SHUTOUT TROY TO WIN SERIES

The Bobcat offense continued to roll through the Troy defense with a dominating 8-0 win over the Trojans to win the series.

“Anytime we can attack early, we put ourselves in a good spot,” Woodard said. “If we can get a few runs in the first inning and let Mullins be Mullins, things are starting to click for us.”

After a RBI double by Sara Vanderford, Smith hit her second homer of the year with a 3-run shot over the scoreboard in right field to give the Bobcats a 4-0 lead.

Texas State needled the Troy defense two more runs before the sixth inning.

Their designated player Karmyn Bass hit an RBI triple before scoring on an RBI double by Smith to seal a 8-0 win.

GAME 3 RECAP: BOBCATS FALL IN 12 INNING EPIC

Texas State could not complete the sweep falling to Troy 4-3 in 12 innings.

“Hats off to [Troy],” Woodard said. “Their pitcher threw over 200 pitches and they found a way to beat us.”

The Bobcats led 2-1 over Troy before the Trojans scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.

Texas State tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Piper Randolph RBI double.

Troy sealed their win with a solo home run in the top of the 12th inning.

LOOKING AHEAD Texas State is back on the road Wednesday with a showdown against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

Full game recaps can be found online at sanmarcosrecord. com cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc