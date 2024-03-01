Bobcats unable to hold off Southern Miss comeback

Texas State could not hold off a Southern Miss comeback as the Bobcats fell to the Golden Eagles 67-59.

The loss was a frustrating one for the Bobcats, who led 49-44 going into the fourth period before being outscored 23-10 during the period.

“It was a tough game,” Zenarae Antoine said. “It feels like we’re in that Groundhog’s Day scenario where we’re playing folks close, and it slips away.”

Despite once again turning the ball over 20 times against the Golden Eagles while shooting just 11-19 from the free throw line, Antoine noted that it’s the Bobcats ability to close out games during close battles has been a problem the team has yet to overcome.

“You can look at the stats and see we didn’t shoot well from the free throw line, which is true, and we turned the ball over, but we got them to turn the ball over and we scored out of that,” Antoine said. “Truly what it comes down to is finding that next gear and being able to truly understand in-game, when folks are battling, we have to find ways to do the little things so folks don’t go on runs to push ahead in these close contests. There are just so many games that are close for us.”

For junior forward Jayline Foster who scored a game high 14 points, the Bobcats need to put together a complete game effort which Texas State has also struggled with.

“Coach Z always says we need all four quarters,” Foster said. “We haven’t had a game where we have played our best for all four quarters. Once we hit those and finish out close games like this, we will be able to go.”

One of the keys for that success for Foster is not getting too comfortable “We don’t need to get complacent,” Foster said. “We need to know every team is coming for us and hitting us hard every single time when they get down. Knowing that they are going to come back, we need to stay composed and control the game in our hands.”

Texas State returns to play tonight against ULM.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc