Bobcats unable to maintain fast start against Marshall

It was a rough night for Texas State after ending their four game road trip as the Bobcats fell at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd 85-59.

The loss was not helped by the Bobcats 33 turnovers, which the Herd converted into 28 points.

“Hats off to Marshall, there is a reason they are the No. 1 team,” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “They do a great job of [turning the ball] over even against low turnover teams. They turned the ball over at a high rate, and unfortunately we were on the receiving end of that.”

Texas State started off the game hot as graduate senior point guard Ja’Niah Henson hit the rare four-point play.

After Marshall tied the game at 4-4, the Bobcats went on a 13-3 run to take a 17-7 lead. The Herd stopped the run with a pair of free throws, but back-to-back jumpers by Henson pushed Texas State’s lead out to 21-9.

“The players had a good understanding of handling the pressure to where they could get their looks,” Antoine said. “There was a buy-in and a want to which you needed from your team. They did a great job on that start.”

Henson, who finished the period with 15 points, said the key to the Bobcats success in the first period was staying calm against Marshall’s defensive pressure.

“It was just understanding the scout and working their press,” Henson said. “We were trying to stay poised and get the ball across the court to our posts.”

Another key factor in the Bobcats success in the first period for junior forward Timia Jefferson was the team’s ability to capitalize on their own momentum.

“[We were] feeding off of each other’s energy,” Jefferson said. “When we see our teammates doing good, we want to do good with them and help the team along.”

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the first period performance didn’t last long as Texas State led 2315 heading into the second period.

Texas State held on to their lead 28-21, Marshall hit back with a 21-0 run to end the second period as the Herd took a commanding 42-28 lead into halftime.

The Bobcats were marred by 14 turnovers in the period and Marshall’s hot three-point shooting as the Herd were 7-13 from the three-point line.

Combined with the Herd’s 10 offensive rebounds in the second period, the Bobcats were outscored 27-5.

“They sped us up, and we turned the ball over,” Antoine said. “The poised piece wasn’t where it needed to be, and we didn’t get any offensive rebounds in addition to that. It’s not a good combination when you are turning the ball over and allowing offensive rebounds for second chance opportunities.”

Texas State was able to outscore Marshall in the third period 17-16 trailing 58-45 but the Herd opened the fourth period on a 12-2 run to extend the to lead 70-47.

Marshall continued their unrelenting pace en route to a 85-59 win over the Bobcats.

Henson led the team in scoring with 19 points followed by Jefferson with 10 points.

Texas State is back home Saturday as the Bobcats take on rival Louisiana.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

