Bobcats voted to win West Division in Sun Belt Coaches Poll

Texas State was voted to finish first in the West Division and second overall in the 2021 Sun Belt Baseball Coaches Poll, the conference announced Monday.

The Bobcats received 65 points in the poll, including six first-place votes in the West Division. They trailed only Coastal Carolina in the league, which received 69 points and 10 of the East Division’s first-place votes. The maroon and gold were followed by UT Arlington in third with 58 points and four West Division first-place votes, Louisiana in fourth with 52 points and two West Division first-place votes, Georgia Southern and South Alabama tied for fifth with 51 points and one East Division first-place vote each, Troy in seventh with 44 points, Little Rock in eighth with 33 points, Louisiana-Monroe in ninth with 27 points, Appalachian State in 10th with 21 points, Georgia State in 11th with 16 points and Arkansas State in 12th with 13 points.

Despite being named the favorite to win its division, none of Texas State’s players were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. South Alabama junior outfielder Ethan Wilson was named the Preseason Player of the Year. Little Rock senior right-hander Aaron Funk was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Bobcats were 14-4 overall before the Sun Belt suspended the 2020 season. The team will look to settle its unfinished business in the 2021 season, which begins this weekend with a home series against BYU. Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Coaches Preseason Poll

East Division (First-Place Votes)

1. Coastal Carolina (10) – 69

T-2. South Alabama (1) – 51

T-2. Georgia Southern (1) – 51

4. Troy – 44

5. Appalachian State – 21

6. Georgia State – 16

West Division (First-Place Votes)

1. Texas State (6) – 65

2. UT Arlington (4) – 58

3. Louisiana (2) – 52

4. Little Rock – 33

5. ULM – 27

6. Arkansas State – 13

Preseason All-Conference Team

SP - Aaron Fuck, Little Rock

SP - Jordan Jackson, Georgia Southern

SP - Conor Angel, Louisiana

RP - Wyatt Divis, UT Arlington

RP - Lance Johnson, Troy

C - Caleb Bartolero, Troy

1B - William Sullivan, Troy

2B - Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State

SS - Drew Frederic, Troy

3B - Cooper Weiss, Coastal Carolina

OF - Ethan Wilson, South Alabama

OF - Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina

OF - Rigsby Mosley, Troy

UTL - Andrew Beesley, ULM

DH - Elian Merejo, Georgia State

Preseason Player of the Year

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama, OF

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Aaron Fuck, Little Rock, SP