Photo by Gerald Castillo
Bobcats voted to win West Division in Sun Belt Coaches Poll
Texas State was voted to finish first in the West Division and second overall in the 2021 Sun Belt Baseball Coaches Poll, the conference announced Monday.
The Bobcats received 65 points in the poll, including six first-place votes in the West Division. They trailed only Coastal Carolina in the league, which received 69 points and 10 of the East Division’s first-place votes. The maroon and gold were followed by UT Arlington in third with 58 points and four West Division first-place votes, Louisiana in fourth with 52 points and two West Division first-place votes, Georgia Southern and South Alabama tied for fifth with 51 points and one East Division first-place vote each, Troy in seventh with 44 points, Little Rock in eighth with 33 points, Louisiana-Monroe in ninth with 27 points, Appalachian State in 10th with 21 points, Georgia State in 11th with 16 points and Arkansas State in 12th with 13 points.
Despite being named the favorite to win its division, none of Texas State’s players were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. South Alabama junior outfielder Ethan Wilson was named the Preseason Player of the Year. Little Rock senior right-hander Aaron Funk was named the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The Bobcats were 14-4 overall before the Sun Belt suspended the 2020 season. The team will look to settle its unfinished business in the 2021 season, which begins this weekend with a home series against BYU. Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Coaches Preseason Poll
East Division (First-Place Votes)
1. Coastal Carolina (10) – 69
T-2. South Alabama (1) – 51
T-2. Georgia Southern (1) – 51
4. Troy – 44
5. Appalachian State – 21
6. Georgia State – 16
West Division (First-Place Votes)
1. Texas State (6) – 65
2. UT Arlington (4) – 58
3. Louisiana (2) – 52
4. Little Rock – 33
5. ULM – 27
6. Arkansas State – 13
Preseason All-Conference Team
SP - Aaron Fuck, Little Rock
SP - Jordan Jackson, Georgia Southern
SP - Conor Angel, Louisiana
RP - Wyatt Divis, UT Arlington
RP - Lance Johnson, Troy
C - Caleb Bartolero, Troy
1B - William Sullivan, Troy
2B - Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State
SS - Drew Frederic, Troy
3B - Cooper Weiss, Coastal Carolina
OF - Ethan Wilson, South Alabama
OF - Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina
OF - Rigsby Mosley, Troy
UTL - Andrew Beesley, ULM
DH - Elian Merejo, Georgia State
Preseason Player of the Year
Ethan Wilson, South Alabama, OF
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Aaron Fuck, Little Rock, SP