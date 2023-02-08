Bobcats win on home course

The Texas State Women’s Golf team took home the Texas State Invitational championship at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

The Bobcats had a collective low score total of 859 over three rounds defeating Cincinnati, UTRGV, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Lamar, Southern Illinois, Texas A&M Commerce and IUPUI with four players placing in the top six.

Taking first place at the Texas State Invitational was sophomore Mattingly Palmer who finished the tournament going 1 under par over three rounds with a score of 212.

In her final round, Palmer shot a 67, which is the sophomore’snew lowest single round total, to take home first place.

In a two way tie for second place was fellow teammate Marine Griffaut, a junior, who finished the event at even par with a score of 213.

In the third and final round, Griffaut finished at even par to stay even for the tournament.

It was a big rebound performance for Griffaut who started the first round 3 over par.

Tying for fifth place was the duo of sophomore Matlida Svahn and freshman Yvonne Chamness both finishing the tournament with a score of 5 over par.

Svahn took the lead after the first round by shooting 3 under par before the second round saw the sophomore out of Porvoo, Finland shoot a 9 over par second round and 1 under in the third round.

Chamness stayed consistent through three rounds shooting 2 over in the first round, 1 over in the second round, and 2 over in the third round.

Rounding out the top ten for the Bobcats was Junia Gabasa and Federica Tavelli-Westerlund who shot a +6 and +8 over the three rounds.

Texas State will make the trip out to Las Vegas, Nevada Feburary 19-21 to participate in The Show golf tournament hosted by UNLV.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc