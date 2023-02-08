Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Bobcats win on home course

Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:00am
TXST GOLF
COLTON MCWILLIAMS
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Texas State Women’s Golf team took home the Texas State Invitational championship at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

The Bobcats had a collective low score total of 859 over three rounds defeating Cincinnati, UTRGV, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Lamar, Southern Illinois, Texas A&M Commerce and IUPUI with four players placing in the top six.

Taking first place at the Texas State Invitational was sophomore Mattingly Palmer who finished the tournament going 1 under par over three rounds with a score of 212.

In her final round, Palmer shot a 67, which is the sophomore’snew lowest single round total, to take home first place.

In a two way tie for second place was fellow teammate Marine Griffaut, a junior, who finished the event at even par with a score of 213.

In the third and final round, Griffaut finished at even par to stay even for the tournament.

It was a big rebound performance for Griffaut who started the first round 3 over par.

Tying for fifth place was the duo of sophomore Matlida Svahn and freshman Yvonne Chamness both finishing the tournament with a score of 5 over par.

Svahn took the lead after the first round by shooting 3 under par before the second round saw the sophomore out of Porvoo, Finland shoot a 9 over par second round and 1 under in the third round.

Chamness stayed consistent through three rounds shooting 2 over in the first round, 1 over in the second round, and 2 over in the third round.

Rounding out the top ten for the Bobcats was Junia Gabasa and Federica Tavelli-Westerlund who shot a +6 and +8 over the three rounds.

Texas State will make the trip out to Las Vegas, Nevada Feburary 19-21 to participate in The Show golf tournament hosted by UNLV.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc

