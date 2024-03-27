Bobcats win series against the Dukes

Texas State earned another key conference series win beating the James Madison Dukes two games to three.

The series win improves Texas State’s record to 14-10 overall and 4-2 in conference play where the Bobcats sit tied for second place with Southern Miss.

GAME 1 RECAP: BOBCATS HAMMER THE DUKES

In the first ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Dukes, the Texas State offense continued their rampage from last Tuesday hammering out 15 hits in a 11-5 win over James Madison.

The Bobcats started off the fireworks show in the top of the second inning with a Rashawn Galloway RBI double to go up 1-0.

After the Bobcats scored on the fielders’ choice, Texas State scored again on a Dukes error to go up 3-0.

James Madison cut the lead down to 3-2, but the Bobcats had an answer.

Third baseman Aaron Lugo connected with a two-run home run extending the lead to 5-2.

Center fielder Kameron Weil extended the lead with a RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

The Dukes answered back with a three-run inning to cut the Bobcat lead down to 6-5.

Texas State put the game away in the final two innings scoring five runs to seal the win.

GAME 2 RECAP: BOBCATS BLOW OUT THE DUKES TO WIN SERIES

Following a complete game performance from starting pitcher Sam Hall, Texas State sealed the series win beating James Madison 8-1.

Hall threw all nine innings for the Bobcats allowing just four hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out seven batters.

Lugo jumpstarted the offensive attack for the Bobcats with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning giving Texas State a 1-0 lead.

Lugo struck again in the top of the third inning hitting a solo homer, his second of the series to extend the lead to 2-0.

The top of the fourth inning saw the Bobcats score again when Galloway connected with a RBI double into right field giving Texas State a 3-0 lead.

Still in the bottom of the fourth, a Dukes fielding error allowed another run to score for the Bobcats who now led 4-0.

James Madison answered in the bottom of the fifth inning with a RBI double but it was the only run the Dukes could muster.

Catcher August Ramirez extended the lead for the Bobcats hitting a two-run RBI double before a Chase Mora RBI single made it a 7-1 game.

A sac fly by Galloway scored the final run for the Bobcats as Texas State brought home another win at 8-1.

GAME 3 RECAP: BOBCATS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT Texas State could not complete the comeback of the sweep in the final game of the series as the Bobcats fell to the Dukes 7-5.

Texas State trailed 5-0 going into the sixth inning before an RBI single by left fielder Daylan Pena made it 5-1.

The Dukes scored two more runs in the sixth inning before the Bobcats could respond.

Weil kept the comeback alive with an RBI single through the left side to cut the lead down to 7-2.

With the bases loaded, Lugo cleared the bases with an RBI single to make it a 7-5 game.

Despite making it a two-run game, the Bobcats were unable to complete the comeback.

LOOKING AHEAD Texas State is back at Bobcat Ballpark for a five game home stand.

Following their midweek game against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, which will be completed before press time, the Bobcats will host the archrival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for a three game conference series.

The Cajuns sit atop of the conference standings with a 5-1 conference record and a 16-8 overall record.

First pitch is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

