Bobcats win series over South Alabama, suffer first run-rule loss of season

No. 17 Texas State won its series against South Alabama but suffered its first run-rule loss of the season over the weekend inside Bobcat Ballpark.

After a 10-2 win on Friday, the Bobcats clinched the series on Saturday on a walk-off RBI single from freshman first baseman Daylan Pena for an 11-10 victory. The maroon and gold began the game opening up a 10-2 lead through the first five innings, but were held scoreless through the next three as the Jaguars began to chip away.

The visitors scored four in the top of the ninth to tie the game up at 10-10, leading up to the game-deciding bottom frame. Senior outfielder Ben McClain swung for a base hit, senior third baseman Justin Thompson was intentionally walked and senior outfielder John Wuthrich earned a walk on a 4-1 count to load the bases with two outs, bringing up Pena.

The rookie got ahead 2-1 in the count, then foul-tipped the next four pitches he saw. He took another ball, making it a full count, then fouled one more pitch before finally connecting on a single to left centerfield, plating McClain for the game-winning run.

Thompson and senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield each tallied three hits on the day, Thompson adding two RBIs and Shuffield adding four. Pena, senior second baseman Cameron Gibbons and outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones all went 2-4 at the plate.

Sophomore starting pitcher Levi Wells lasted six innings, allowing six hits, two walks and four earned runs while striking out four. Senior closer Tristan Stivors (6-1) was credited with the win, tossing the final 1.2 innings.

South Alabama’s late-game offense carried over to Sunday, though. The Jaguars hung a 10-spot on the hosts in the top of the second and added more runs in each of the next three innings as well, opening up a 14-7 lead by the end of the fifth.

The team added seven insurance runs in the seventh, leaving Texas State needing five to keep the game going. The Bobcats came up with one — a solo home run from senior designated hitter Wesley Faison to left field — giving South Alabama (24-18, 10-11 Sun Belt) the 21-8 run-rule win.

Four Bobcats went for two hits in the batter’s box — Shuffield, Pena, Faison and junior outfielder Jose Gonzalez. Redshirt sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Bush (1-2) received the loss.

Texas State (34-11, 17-4) will look to bounce back on Tuesday in a home game against Incarnate Word (14-32, 4-11 Southland) at 6 p.m. The Bobcats fell 4-2 in their previous road matchup with the Cardinals on March 22.