Bobcats win Sun Belt opener over Arkansas State, 13-7

Texas State Baseball began Sun Belt play by rallying to beat Arkansas State on the road Friday, 13-7.

The Bobcats committed two fielding errors in the first inning of the game, which allowed the Red Wolves to put a six spot, five of the runs being unearned. The maroon and gold got a run back in the top of the second, then added two more in the top of the fourth but gave up another score to the hosts in the bottom of the fifth to trail 7-3.

The visitors’ offense finally found its footing in the top of the seventh. Freshman Daylan Pena led the frame off with a single to centerfield. Redshirt junior centerfielder Ben McClain grounded out in the next at-bat, sending Pena to second. Senior right fielder John Wuthrich dropped another single to center, plating Pena.

Senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield drew a walk in the next plate appearance. He and Wuthrich both stole a base on a wild pitch, then advanced again on a balk, allowing Wuthrich to walk home. Junior left fielder Jose Gonzalez was hit by a pitch and senior designated hitter Wesley Faison was walked, loading the bases for Texas State with one out. Senior third baseman Justin Thompson earned a base on balls and junior catcher Peyton Lewis was hit by another pitch handing the team two more free runs, tying the game at 7-7, and keeping the bases loaded.

Senior second baseman Cameron Gibbons hit into a fielder’s choice, with Gibbons reaching first, Lewis out at second, Thompson advancing to third and Faison crossing home. Pena was hit by a pitch in his second plate appearance of the inning, loading the bases again for the Bobcats. McClain drew a walk, scoring Thompson, and Arkansas State struck out Wuthrich to finally retire the side.

The Red Wolves went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, preserving the visitors’ 9-7 lead. Shuffield led off the top of the eighth with a double to right center, and Gonzalez sent him home with a double to left field in the next at-bat. Thompson added an RBI single two plate appearances later and a pair of throwing errors by the hosts allowed Texas State to bring in two more runs. Arkansas State couldn’t get on base in the eight or ninth, suffering the 13-7 loss.

Texas State used just two pitchers in the victory. Junior right-handed pitcher Zeke Wood took the start, surrendering four walks, four hits and one earned run while striking out two in the first 4.0 innings of the game. Triston Dixon (2-0) closed out the final 5.0 innings and received the win, giving up just one hit, no walks and no runs while fanning five. Dixon retired the final 10 batters he saw in order.

The Bobcats (16-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) are now on a seven-game winning streak. They continue their series with the Red Wolves (4-11, 0-1) on Saturday, the game beginning at 2 p.m. The teams will close out the series on Sunday in Jonesboro, Ark., at 12 p.m.