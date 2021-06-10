Briscoe Jr. earns All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Texas State senior Ronnie Briscoe Jr. finished in 16th in the men’s long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

Briscoe posted a jump of 7.46 meters (24-5.75) on his first attempt. He leapt 7.20 meters (23-7.50) on his second attempt and fouled on his third try.

Briscoe was the only Bobcat representing the maroon and gold at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. His placement earned him a spot on the All-America team. He advanced to the championship round by jumping a personal-best 7.71 meters (25-3.50) at the NCAA West Preliminaries two weeks ago in Austin.