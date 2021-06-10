Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics

Briscoe Jr. earns All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Thu, 06/10/2021 - 5:29pm
Texas State Track & Field
Drew King
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Texas State senior Ronnie Briscoe Jr. finished in 16th in the men’s long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

Briscoe posted a jump of 7.46 meters (24-5.75) on his first attempt. He leapt 7.20 meters (23-7.50) on his second attempt and fouled on his third try. 

Briscoe was the only Bobcat representing the maroon and gold at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. His placement earned him a spot on the All-America team. He advanced to the championship round by jumping a personal-best 7.71 meters (25-3.50) at the NCAA West Preliminaries two weeks ago in Austin.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021