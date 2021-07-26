Brock Sturges named to 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List

Texas State junior running back Brock Sturges was named the 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday.

The award is named after former SMU halfback Doak Walker, who played for the Mustangs from 1945-49, and is annually presented to the top running back in the FBS. Sturges is one of seven Sun Belt tailbacks named to the list.

The Allen native transferred to Texas State from Butler Community College in 2020 and made an immediate impact, starting in 10 games and playing in all 12. Sturges led the Bobcats with 111 carries for 532 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 116 yards and one score.

The running back’s best game came on Oct. 31 against Louisiana, in which he ran for career-high marks of 17 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Sturges and the maroon and gold’s other rushers combined to average 4.2 yards per carry as a team, the highest mark for the program since 2014. He finished the year among the All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions and was also selected to Phil Steele and Athlon’s preseason all-conference Third Team

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will narrow the list down to 10 semifinalists, then three finalists, in November. The winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards show in January.

Texas State opens the 2021 season inside Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 4 against Baylor at 6 p.m.