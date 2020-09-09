Buettner, DeWalt pick up first Sun Belt weekly awards of 2020

Texas State took two of the Sun Belt’s first weekly awards of the 2020 season Tuesday after earning a pair of wins over the weekend.

The Bobcats earned a 3-2 victory over Central Arkansas in their season debut Friday morning and followed it up with a 3-0 sweep over SFA in the afternoon, both matches taking place in Nacogdoches.

Sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner led the team with 4.88 kills per set (39 total) over the two contests, swinging for a .345 hitting percentage. The El Paso Eastwood graduate also added 23 digs, five assists, one block and scored on two serving aces. Buettner was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the first weekly laurel of her career.

Junior setter Emily DeWalt claimed the league’s Setter of the Week honor after a strong two games, her 10th time receiving the award and 15th weekly award overall. The Helotes native dished out 10.75 assists per set (86 total) while adding another 18 digs, nine kills, one block and one ace.

Lousiana senior libero Hannah Ramirez was voted Defensive Player of the Week.

Texas State (2-0) will host UTEP (0-0) inside Strahan Arena in the Bobcats’ home opener on Friday at 6 p.m. The two teams will face off again on Saturday at 10 a.m.