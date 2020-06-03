Bush selected to Freshman All-American Team

Texas State redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Cameron Bush was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American Freshman Team, the school announced Wednesday.

Bush threw for 11.2 innings in four appearances out of the bullpen, registering 12 strikeouts and a 0.77 ERA while recording a 2-0 record.

The Round Rock graduate earned his first collegiate win on Feb. 23 against Lamar in an 8-7 victory, tossing a season-high 3.2 frames while shutting the Cardinals out and fanning two batters. The reliever’s second win came March 7 against Bethune-Cookman, helping the maroon and gold defeat the Wildcats 3-2 by pitching for three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Bush is the third Bobcat to receive the honor in program history, joining Tyler Sibley (2009) and Lucas Humpal (2013). He was also one of six Sun Belt players selected, joining Appalachian State’s Noah Hall, Troy’s William Sullivan, Georgia State’s Chad Treadway and Will Mize, and Coastal Carolina’s Cooper Weiss.

