Buying Christmas gifts for runners during the holiday season

It is that time of year when people start thinking of buying Christmas gifts for family and friends. If you have a runner on that gift list there are any number of presents to buy with a wide range of prices. When you look at a runner’s check list of equipment that they need, or at least would like to have, the list can be long.

The problem is that there is stuff you can buy that will fit the use of almost everyone, then there is the stuff that is very specialized and the person has very specific needs. Easy buys include socks. Even these are a little specialized, and you need to buy “runners” socks. A wool sock cap for cold weather is another easy buy, and if the cap has a runner logo on it, that makes it better. A reflective belt, or vest, is always a good buy that every runner can use. At one time you could buy a watch that the runner could use to time their run, either in a race, or just on a training run. Now watches are much more sophisticated that you need to know the technology level of your runner. Watches, in the broad sense of the term, now record a map of their run, pace of the run, elevation changes during the run, heart rate average, number steps they took, time of the run, and some even record what they ate for breakfast. The price of watches has increased from the Timex stop watch for $15 to over $120, or more.

During the winter months the gift can be running warm ups. This category has also seen a tremendous change. The use of a cotton sweat suit used back in the 50’s and 60’s is no longer acceptable compared to the all-weather, rain proof, wind resistant, light weight, and comfort controlled wear of today’s warm up suits. And the cost has also advanced to a more expensive level.

With advances in equipment to keep the runner entertained during a training run has also improved. Gone are the head phone models that a runner had to turn the head a certain way to get the best reception. Ear plugs are small and compact for easy wear. A runner can program their favorite music choices, a book reading, a motivational message, or the latest news of the day. The music can be selected to running a slow jog song, or a faster race pace song, or one that allows the runner to sing along as they run. Even the ear piece cell phone allows the runner to carry on a conversation with friends, or close a business deal, while on a run. I tried some of the early models of music while on a run but I was so focused on how my body felt, breathing rate, and my pace, that I tuned out the music. I finally just gave up on trying to keep up with the latest advances.

Every runner needs shoes. This seems like an easy buy for a runner. The problem becomes complicated if you try to buy running shoes at a store that specializes in providing good equipment for a runner. The clerk will start asking you questions about the type of shoe you would like to buy. If you are a runner yourself you will understand the questions the clerk asks you. If you are not in running circles the language the clerk is using will be similar to a language from space. Questions like, “Do you want a straight last, or a curved last? Is the person a neutral foot strike, or a pronator, or a supinator? Is the person a heel striker, or a toe striker? Will the shoe be for training runs, or a racing flat? Does the runner have a straight foot strike, or does the foot flare out, or are they ‘pigeon toed’? Does the runner like a certain brand of shoe like Nike, New Balance, Mizuno, Asics, or Adidas, for examples? Is the shoe for 5k races, or a marathon? Do they like a flexible sole, or a stiffer model? Does the runner have a wide foot, or maybe a high arch, that requires a specific brand shoe? ” The clerk can usually tell by the expression on your face if you are a runner, or a non-runner. The blank stare lets them know your level of expertise and they will suggest that you buy a gift certificate for a nice pair of running shoes and call it the best option for you. Buying shoes for a runner is a very specific item and spending money at a ‘generic sporting goods store’ is a waste of time.

If buying gifts that pertain to running confuses you the alternate option is to offer them a spaghetti supper after a run as a nice gift. Runners always like to eat a good carbo-loading meal. The other option is to stay away from the running scene gift and buy them some decorative item for their home.