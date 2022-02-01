Canet, Collerton set program records at Adidas Classic

Texas State saw five athletes take home gold medals this weekend after competing at the Adidas Classic in Lincoln, Neb.

“We had a really good weekend, full of great performances as we prepare for the conference championships in all event areas,” Director of Track and Field John Frazier said in a statement. “Not only great performances, but we were able to identify areas where we can continue to improve upon across the board. Go Bobcats!”

Sophomore Mathilde Canet earned a new personal record and set a new program record in her first pentathlon of the season, taking first place with 3,855 points. The Clermont-Ferrand, France native finished first in the event’s high jump at 1.72 meters and also claimed second place in the long jump at 5.73 meters and the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.82 seconds.

Senior sprinter Sadi Giles won the women’s 60-meter hurdles, clocking in at 7.40 seconds — 0.02 shy of her personal best. UT Arlington transfer Dominick Yancy set a new PR after running the men’s 400 meters in 47.46 seconds, placing first. Junior sprinter Bervensky Pierre took the men’s 200 meters with a time of 21.69. And senior Noah Herring took gold in the men’s triple jump at 14.84 meters.

Redshirt senior Ben Collerton took second place in the heptathlon and, like Canet, set a new program record with 5,506 points. Collerton earned a first-place finish in the event’s high jump and second-place finishes in the shot put, 60-meter hurdles and 1,000 meters.

The Bobcats will head to the Charlie Thomas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M this weekend, beginning on Friday.