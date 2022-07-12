Castilla, Serna receive TSWA All-State nods

San Marcos Lady Rattlers CJ Castilla and Ava Serna were both voted to the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team as Honorable Mentions.

“Both were highlight reels on defense, making diving catches, throwing runners out from the fence and turning double plays,” head softball coach Cathy Stoughton said. “Both are fierce competitors and always compete with a high level of intensity.”

Castilla, an outfielder, served as the purple and white’s leadoff hitter this season, hitting for a .483 average and a .520 on-base percentage. She totaled 43 hits, four doubles, three triples and 26 runs on the year. Stoughton described her as the “table-setter” for the team. Castilla also posted a .932 fielding percentage with eight outfield assists.

Infielder Ava Serna (No. 10) takes a swings at a pitch. Photo submitted by Cathy Stoughton

Serna was selected to the team as a utility player as she fielded three positions for the Lady Rattlers: first base, second base and shortstop. She batted for a .330 average, swinging for four doubles and 14 RBIs, and also had a .961 fielding percentage on 103 chances — the second-most on the team.

“Her glove saved us on many occasions, as did CJ’s,” Stoughton said.

Both players are set to return to San Marcos next year as Castilla will be a senior and Serna will be a junior.