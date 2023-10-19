Colton’s Corner: Sleeping Giant awakens

If there is one thing that I’ve heard about Texas State, it’s been this one phrase that is so often repeated– seemingly beyond parody.

“Texas State is a Sleeping Giant.”

Ever since I moved to San Marcos and became fully ingrained within the university, I have been told that Texas State is just a sleeping giant that is ready to awaken.

As much as that phrase has been used over and over again, it’s not hard to see why.

Texas State and San Marcos are located between Austin and San Antonio, within one of the fastest growing counties not only in the state but in the nation. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before Texas State really takes off to the level of Houston or Central Florida.

And yet that Sleeping Giant still lays asleep in the Hill Country.

Sure, I’ve seen glimpses of it before with the 2012 season, when Texas State defeated Houston for their first FBS win before hosting Texas Tech and in 2016, when Texas State hosted Houston in the largest attended game at Bobcat Stadium with over 33,000 folks in attendance.

But nothing consistent came of it ... until perhaps now.

To be frank, Texas State was lacking life.

The tailgate scene was dead. The stadium atmosphere was dead. The football records were pitiful.

As passionate as Bobcats fans can be, there is only so much they are willing to put up with.

Which is why last Saturday was so satisfying to watch.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the tailgate scene was bustling with maroon and gold.

People with their smokers and coolers were all spotted around Tailgate Central giving the sense of a living and breathing college football atmosphere.

Then, rather than stay at the tailgate, fans showed up in droves as over 27,000 people packed Bobcat Stadium to watch Texas State play long time rival Louisiana Monroe.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the lights at Bobcat Stadium were turned off allowing the fans to personally light up the stadium themselves in an awe-inspiring scene.

This is what Texas State has been searching for since joining FBS.

A living and breathing atmosphere of die hard Texas State fans, students, and alumni packing in to support the Bobcats during one of their toughest games of the season.

With all the talk about Texas State being that sleeping giant and the potential the Bobcats have, that moment is here.

The Sleeping Giant is awake.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc