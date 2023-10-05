Colton’s Corner: This weekend populated with critical games

Big time games populate the schedule this week across the area as teams contend for playoff spots and conference championships.

Starting in football, the Rattlers will begin district play in search of their first win of season against Schertz Clemens.

It has not been an easy season for San Marcos as the Rattlers have been dealt a few heart breaking losses against San Antonio Madison, Laredo Alexander and Eagle Pass.

But as they say on the gridiron, no matter how you do in the non-district, the real football season begins in district.

Down the Ranch Road 12, Wimberley will look to contend for the third straight district championship as the Texans go on the road against Jarrell.

The #5 ranked Texans have been on a roll this year averaging 45.6 points per game while allowing just 13.8 points per game with wins over Canyon Lake, San Antonio Pieper, Brock, Fredericksburg, and Lampasas.

If the Texans continue the momentum, a return trip to AT&T Stadium is not out of the question.

On the college level, Texas State will look to nab their fifth win over the season against longtime nemesis Louisiana.

History doesn’t favor the Bobcats who are 0-10 all time against the Cajuns but Texas State has been proving the doubters all wrong this season.

With the game also being broadcast on ESPNU, featuring two high scoring offenses, Saturday will be must watch TV.

But this weekend is not the only one focused on the gridiron as the volleyball courts are also populated with key games as well.

For San Marcos, the Rattlers will head into Friday with a massive home showdown against the East Central Hornets in a pivotal district showcase.

Both the Rattlers and the Hornets enter the game with 1-3 district records with the winner gaining a leg up in the playoff race.

Despite being on the same day as football, the Rattler Volleyball will be a must see.

Down in Wimberley, the Texans will look to take down the Davenport Wolves in the second meeting between the district rivals.

Davenport took the first game 3-0 in a competitive sweep but the Texans will look to knock off Wolves from their perch for a share of first place.

With the district championship in the holds, this is sure to be another exciting showcase between two of the best volleyball teams in the area.

Texas State will be back at home this weekend as the Bobcats look to face the Ragin’ Cajuns in a pivotal conference showdown.

The Bobcats will look to be back in their winning ways after being swept by James Madison last weekend.

A win against rival Louisiana should be just the trick. cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc