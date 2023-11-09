Colton Corner’s: This one is for Bobcat Nation

It was hard not to get emotional on the field last Saturday.

As Texas State defeated Georgia Southern to qualify for what would be the program’s first ever bowl game, I couldn’t help but think about how far the football program has come in the last 11 years since making the jump to FBS.

All of the athletic programs at Texas State have made a splash since the move with Volleyball, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball and Track & Field all having success in the past years–at minimum winning at least a conference championship in the regular season.

Yet the athletic program that is supposed to represent 'the front porch' of the university, as so often has been stated in the Drive to FBS, could never find it’s footing.

Even when the football team did find success, mainly in 2013 and 2014, forces outside their control told Texas State they were not good enough to play in a bowl game.

It’s crazy to think now that the 2014 team, who by the way went 7-5 that year, was shut out of a bowl game and was forced to sit at home despite going the extra mile to secure a bid.

Those two teams were on my mind when the clock hit zero as the fans rushed the field.

The wrong was now righted.

Another group of folks that were on my mind were the fans and alumni of Texas State.

23-82. That was the record from 2015-2022.

That was what many fans and alumni had to put up with for the past seven years as rivals UTSA, Sam Houston State and Louisiana reveled in the down times of the Bobcats while soaring to new heights while Texas State continued to tread at the bottom.

Though two new head coaches tried pull the Bobcats out of the rut, both Everett Withers and Jake Spavital were unable to do it.

While both failed in their own ways, it wasn’t completely their fault as the previous regime in charge of athletics wasn’t exactly doing anyone any favors.

To put it simply, everyone was failing and everyone involved was suffering from it.

It was why last Saturday was so special.

11 years of pain and suffering all of the sudden was gone and replaced with euphoria and joy.

This was our moment and no-one was going to take it from us.

But the party wasn’t over quite yet.

Moving from the Bobcat Stadium down to Sewell Park, Texas State celebrated the occasion the only way they know how.

Jumping into the refreshing waters of the San Marcos River.

It was a sight to behold as President Kelly Damphousse, Director of Athletics Don Coryell and Head Coach G.J. Kinne all jumped into the river followed by members of the Texas State football team.

It was surreal scene watching everyone in the river celebrate in a way only Texas State can.

That night on Saturday was a magical moment that no one will ever forget.

So raise your preferred beverage high Bobcat Nation. This one is for you.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc