Colton Corner’s: Strahan alive and well with students back on campus

Much like any college sporting event, it’s student involvement that can energize a stadium or an arena to add a little extra oopmh.

During football season when the student section is energized and motivated it makes the overall experience much better.

In fact, I would argue the 2023 season was the first time Bobcat Stadium felt alive for the first time since 2005.

Just as Bobcat Stadium is much better when the students are involved, the same can be said about Strahan Arena.

One of the problems with the structure of college basketball is the fact that the season takes place over two semesters rather than one – compared with football and volleyball being played over the fall while baseball and softball are played during the spring.

Though Texas State had previous home games during the fall with games against UTSA for the men’s team and games against UTRGV and Sam Houston State for the women’s team, Strahan Arena wasn’t quite rocking.

Even when the Bobcats had conference games at home, because the contests were happening during the winter break when the students were not around, the energy in the arena just felt a little off.

But last night at Strahan Arena, much like how Bobcat Stadium was, the environment and energy was off the charts.

There were more than 2,800 people. It was one of the largest crowds of the season so far, which saw many of the faithful students pack Strahan Arena to watch their Bobcats take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Although the result was not what the Bobcats wanted, it didn’t mean the students were not as rowdy as ever.

Students all joined in by wearing all black to go along with the blackout theme, waving around light up balloons, going shirtless and painting their bodies up and as usual being rowdy as ever.

It goes without saying that Texas State will go all out for their teams when handled with the proper care and attention.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc