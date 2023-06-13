CONQUERING THE RAPIDS

The first competitors of the Texas Water Safari have started to cross the finish line in Seadrift on the Gulf Coast, completing a 260mile journey.

Starting early Saturday, 156 competitors began their epic race in Spring Lake here in San Marcos, before finishing their traversing of a large part of the state in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of time of press, 10 competitors were reported to have crossed the finish line in this year’s race, with more set to cross throughout the next 48 hours.

The first canoe to cross the finish line was helmed by the team of Jonathan Yonley and Tommy Yonley, with a time of 39 hours and 47 minutes.

Competing under the name, “Brother vs Brother,' the Yonleys competed in the Tandem Unlimited category, having finished the race at approximately 12:47 a.m., Monday.

The second team to cross the finish line was the sixman team of Death Punch, crewed by Andrew Condie, Brian Jones, Gaston Jones, William Russell, Clay Wyatt and Dodd Yeager.

The six-man team finished the race with a time of 40 hours and 38 minutes, crossing the finish line at 1:38 a.m., Monday, and also taking first place in the Unlimited Category.

In third place is another six-man team, 'Watch Your Six,' composed of Shawn Boyett, Jason Cade, David Earnest, James Lowe, Ryan Martinez and Nathan Team.

Placing second in the Unlimited Category, 'Watch Your Six' finished with a time of 45 hours and 37 minutes while crossing the finish line at 6:37 a.m., Monday.

Though they have not quite crossed the finish line, two local San Marcos teams are looking to complete the race in the coming days.

Miller Middle School teacher Mike Smith along with his partner, Mike Dey, were at time of press approaching Victoria and are sitting 53rd overall, while holding 4th place in the Aluminum Canoe Class.

Known as Alumni- Naughty, the team is expected in Victoria Monday at 3:09 a.m.

The Witches of the 666 are another local team from San Marcos, composed of Kaarin Gerber and Dusty Kahl.

Currently in first place in the Women’s Novice Class, the duo is in between Cuero and Victoria, and are expected to be in Victoria at 12:04 a.m.,Tuesday.

Follow the San Marcos Daily Record for continuous updates of the Texas Water Safari.

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc