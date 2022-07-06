Cooper, Keller named to DCTF All-Texas College teams

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) selected two Bobcats to its 2022 Preseason All-Texas College Teams.

Redshirt sophomore left tackle Dalton Cooper was named to the First Team Offense. Cooper has been a stalwart on the O-line for Texas State, starting in all 12 games in each of the past two seasons. He allowed just three sacks in 2021 while being on the field for 450 passing plays and was voted to the All-Sun Belt Third Team at the end of the season. So far this offseason, the Prague, Okla. native has also been listed on the Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team and Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Redshirt junior kicker Seth Keller was recognized on DCTF’s Second Team Offense. Keller has been a consistent presence for the maroon and gold’s special teams unit since taking over as the starting kicker early in the 2020 season. Through 22 games, the Colleyville native has connected on 23-of-27 attempts, converting 85.2% of the time, with his longest coming from 48 yards out. Keller has also amassed 64 PATs, missing just one extra point in his career. Like Cooper, Keller was also listed on Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team and Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team earlier this offseason.

Cooper, Keller and the Bobcats will kick off the 2022 season on the road at Nevada on Sept. 3, looking to improve on their 4-8 record from a year ago.