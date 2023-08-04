Rattlers battle Rockets in heated showdown

The Countdown to Kickoff Series is back following the San Marcos Rattlers slithering their way through the 2023 season.

This week will take a look at the Rattlers showdown with the Converse Judson Rockets, which will end a three-game road trip for San Marcos.

In last year’s meeting, the Rockets scored 21 unanswered points, capitalizing on two San Marcos turnovers, en route to a 55-35 win.

The game was an offensive firework display, as the Rockets racked up 484 yards of offense, while the Rattlers grinded out 421 yards of offense.

The on-field action was an exciting showcase of offensive firepower, as the lead-up to the game was marred by the off the field controversy surrounding both Judson and San Marcos.

In the controversy surrounding the allegations of recruitment by San Marcos, some of the students involved were transferring from Judson High School to San Marcos High School.

Also embroiled in the controversy was Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics Mark Soto, who was the then head football coach of San Marcos, from 2012 to 2019, and who was accused of violating the UIL Constitution of Contest and Rules due to his involvement regarding the players.

Soto was later cleared by the UIL State Executive Committee of any wrongdoing in July.

Judson finished the season with a 4-6 record, which included a forfeit loss to East Central, due to the Rockets using an ineligible player, causing the district standings to take a unique twist.

The Rockets defeated San Antonio Churchill, 42-7, to capture the Bi-District Championship, before falling to Austin Vandergrift, 37-7 in the Area Round.

Heading into the 2023 season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine is predicting Judson to finish second in District 27, behind Cibolo Steele.

The Rockets return six starters on offense and seven starters on defense this season, in hopes of bringing home Judson’s first winning season since 2020.

Judson is currently headed up by defensive back Myles Davis who is verbally committed to play at Texas A&M.

Davis returns after recording 38 tackles and four interceptions.

Linebacker Jaiden Haygood also returns for the Rockets, after recording 130 tackles along with four sacks.

With Davis and Haygood, the Rockets are expected to be one of the toughest defenses, not only in the district but in the area, which will be a challenge for the Rattler offense.

The history between Judson and San Marcos dates back to 1974 when the Rockets joined the Rattlers district after moving from Class 3A (now Class 5A).

San Marcos dominated the first two games of the series, winning 35-0 and 62-13.

However, this would be the last time the Rattlers recorded a win over Judson, as the Rockets have won the last 15 matchups between the two teams.

Though historically not rivals, the series between San Marcos and Judson has been noticeably heated over the past school year, due to the fallout connected with the alleged recruiting done by San Marcos, as claimed by Judson.

Needless to say, the bad blood between the Rattlers and the Rockets doesn’t look like it’s cooling down anytime soon.

