Rattlers to travel on early road trip to San Antonio

The Countdown to Kickoff series continues for San Marcos as the Rattlers head down to San Antonio to battle San Antonio Madison.

In last year’s meeting between the Rattlers and the Mavericks, San Marcos ran for 379 yards, including a career night from senior Jaidon Brown who rushed for 238 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown.

Madison tied the game up at 24-24, following a touchdown pass with only 56 seconds left in the game, sending the contest into overtime.

Senior running back Jake Rodriguez-Scholz, who ran for 85 yards on 13 carries, scored the first touchdown in overtime, before the Rattler defense made the crucial stops to block the Mavericks on their failed scoring drive. It was the first win of the 2022 season for the Rattlers, 31-24, and it was San Marcos' first win over Madison since 2005.

The Mavericks are looking to have a bounce back year, following a 3-7 year which included wins over San Antonio Roosevelt, San Antonio Marshall and San Antonio LEE.

Madison is predicted to finish in 6th place in District 28.

One of the key match ups for this year’s showdown will be the battle in the trenches between the Maverick defensive line and the Rattler offensive line.

Madison returns three key defensive lineman in Tegan Arangua, Jayden Umstead-Green and Dhaylen Stanton, who earned all-district honors with 65 tackles and four sacks.

The trio will go up against an offensive line composed of Ory Williams, Brendon Jones and Elijah Ogunbase, who anchor one of the strongest units on the Rattler team.

The San Marcos-San Antonio Madison series dates back to 1980 when Madison first started their football program in 1978.

In their first meeting, the Mavericks edged out the Rattlers in a thrilling 1412 defeat for San Marcos in the district opener of the 1980 season.

San Marcos won their first game in the series back in 1986 with a 21-17 win over Madison in district play.

Madison leads the series overall at 10-3.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at Heroes Stadium.

